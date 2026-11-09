Heniff Announces Development Of High Volume Transload Facility

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strategic Ohio Location Creates Significant Service Options for Consumer-Packaged Goods Companies

OAKBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OAK BROOK, IL – November 2, 2026 – Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC today announced that its affiliate Heniff Food Grade LLC plans to develop and operate a state-of-the-art custom sweetener transload facility dedicated to serving the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry. The facility will exclusively support the logistics needs of Cargill, Incorporated and its customers by providing specialized transloading, storage, and distribution services for sweetener products. The project is expected to strengthen regional supply chain infrastructure and provide strong service capabilities for food manufacturers throughout the market.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the Heniff organization,” said Bob Heniff, Founder & Chief Executive Officer.“Not only do we get to provide supply chain services to one of the largest food and agricultural companies in the world, we also gain the opportunity to showcase several of our core service offerings that further differentiate us from our competitors.”

The new transload facility will be strategically located just outside of Jeffersonville, Ohio between Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati. The site will be connected to Genesee & Wyoming's Indiana & Ohio Railway, a Class III short line railroad with further connection to Class I rail lines. The site also offers immediate access to the Interstate Highway System via Routes 70 and 71.

“The new transload facility will allow us to continue seamlessly and reliably serving customers in the Ohio River Valley,” said Sarah Jelken, Cargill's Managing Director Food North America.“Heniff has proven to be a strong and trusted operator, demonstrating the high food safety, quality, and service requirements that Cargill and our customers expect.”

The new state-of-the-art terminal facility will be constructed to transload a large volume of various sweetener-related products per year. Heniff is expected to provide product storage, rail transloading, bulk trucking, and tank wash services. Construction is slated to begin in the fall of 2026.

About Heniff Transportation Systems LLC

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the Heniff family of companies is North America's premier leader in liquid bulk transportation services. We operate approximately 2,000 tractors and 5,700 trailers through our network of over 100 locations with expertise in chemical transport, food-grade transport, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, equipment maintenance, tank cleaning services, and logistics. Our mission is to provide efficient supply chain solutions to our chemical and food grade customers in the safest, most responsible manner. From our high-tech tracking and state-of-the-art technology systems to our professional drivers and responsive customer service team, everything we do is focused on providing effective solutions to our customers' complex supply chain challenges. For more information about our Company and its integrated services, please visit .

Contact:

Daniel R. Furth

Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC

Chief Relationship Officer

(703) 309-8883

...

Daniel Furth

Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC.

+1 773-309-8883

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Heniff Announces Development of High Volume Transload Facility News Provided By Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC November 09, 2026, 14:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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