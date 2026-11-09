Parrino Shattuck, PC Named A Tier 1 Firm In Stamford For Family Law In The 2027 Edition Of Best Law Firms®

Thomas Parrino, Matrimonial Attorney

The regional ranking appears in the 2027 Best Law Firms rankings for the United States, released November 5, 2026

- Thomas P. ParrinoWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parrino|Shattuck, PC has been named a Tier 1 firm in Stamford for Family Law in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms. The ranking is a regional designation for the Stamford metropolitan area. Best Lawyersreleased the 2027 Best Law Firms rankings for the United States on November 5, 2026.Best Law Firms rankings draw on confidential feedback from clients and professional references, ballots completed by lawyers currently recognized by Best Lawyers, information supplied by the firms, and interviews with firm leaders. A firm becomes eligible only if at least one of its lawyers is recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in Americain the relevant practice area and jurisdiction. All four partners of Parrino|Shattuck, PC, Thomas P. Parrino, Laura R. Shattuck, Randi R. Nelson, and Andrew P. Nemiroff, are included in the 2027 edition of that publication.Rankings are assigned in tiers rather than in numerical order. The publisher explains that it uses tiers because“firms were often separated by small differences in overall score.”The ranking corresponds to the firm's single area of concentration, divorce and family law. Parrino|Shattuck, PC represents clients in complex matrimonial matters, among them dissolutions involving closely held businesses, executive and deferred compensation, trust interests, and other substantial holdings. The ranking is assigned to the Stamford metropolitan area; the firm maintains its office in Westport and serves clients throughout Fairfield County and across Connecticut.“We are grateful to the clients and colleagues whose evaluations inform this ranking,” said Thomas P. Parrino.The firm's Best Law Firms profile:About Parrino|Shattuck, PCParrino|Shattuck, PC is a Connecticut family law firm focused on complex matrimonial matters, including high-asset divorce, property division, alimony, custody, and related litigation and negotiation. The firm maintains its office at 285 Riverside Avenue, Suite 450, Westport, Connecticut, and may be reached at 203-557-9755 or parrinoshattuck.Any reference to Best Lawyers or Best Law Firms contained in this press release is not intended to suggest that our attorneys are superior to other attorneys practicing in Connecticut. For a description of the selection process used by Best Lawyers, please visit their website at .###

Ethan Siegel

Parrino Shattuck, PC

+1 203-557-9755

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Parrino Shattuck, PC Named a Tier 1 Firm in Stamford for Family Law in the 2027 Edition of Best Law Firms® News Provided By Parrino Shattuck, PC November 09, 2026, 14:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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