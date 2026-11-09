Thirdspace, A Social Platform Designed To Build Real-World Connections, On Life+Leisure Hosted By Bill & Giuliana Rancic

Jon Merripen, Co-founder & CTO on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Co-Founder & CTO Jon Merripen Shares How ThirdSpace Is Rethinking Social Networking to Help People Build Friendships and Real-World Connections

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where people are more digitally connected than ever, meaningful real-world relationships can still feel increasingly difficult to build. LeisureLink, Inc. is working to change that with ThirdSpace, an innovative social platform designed to help people discover shared interests, build friendships, and create lasting memories beyond their screens. The company will be featured on Life+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, in a special segment airing on WE tv on November 12, 2026, at 7:30 AM EST, exploring how technology can bring people together rather than keep them apart.The episode features Jon Merripen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of LeisureLink, Inc., the company behind ThirdSpace, who shares the inspiration behind the platform and its mission to make it easier for people to build meaningful connections through shared interests and real-world activities.Founded in 2024 by Merripen and CEO Pat Ferrel, LeisureLink emerged from decades of experience in the social networking industry. Building on their previous collaborations, Merripen and Ferrel recognized an opportunity to create a different kind of social network-one focused not on maximizing screen time, but on helping people spend more time together in the real world.During the segment, Merripen explains the concept of a "third space"-a place outside of home and work where people gather, connect, and develop a sense of belonging. As traditional social structures change and adults find themselves increasingly disconnected from the communities and activities that once brought them together, ThirdSpace aims to provide the tools to rediscover those connections.Unlike conventional social media platforms that prioritize endless scrolling and digital engagement, ThirdSpace is designed to turn online interactions into real-world experiences. Whether coordinating lunch with friends, discovering a new hobby, joining a local activity, or connecting with people who share similar interests, the platform helps users move from simply communicating to actually doing things together.The conversation also explores the importance of friendships, shared experiences, and social connection for overall well-being. Merripen discusses how the transition from school and university into adulthood often removes the built-in social opportunities that once made forming relationships easier. ThirdSpace seeks to rebuild that social framework by making it simpler to discover activities, organize plans, and develop meaningful connections within local communities.Drawing from his own experiences teaching martial arts, Merripen shares how participating in shared activities can foster friendships, confidence, and a greater sense of belonging. The platform's mission reflects a belief that technology should support these experiences rather than replace them.LeisureLink is continuing to develop ThirdSpace while exploring partnerships with communities and organizations to create more opportunities for people to connect through shared activities. The company's long-term vision is to create a social ecosystem that helps people discover new interests, strengthen existing relationships, and build more connected communities.Tune in to WE tv on November 12, 2026, at 7:30 AM EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how ThirdSpace is reimagining social networking by encouraging people to put down their phones, explore new experiences, and reconnect with the world around them.About ThirdSpaceThirdSpace is a social platform created by LeisureLink, Inc. to help people connect through shared interests, hobbies, and real-world activities. Founded in 2024 by Pat Ferrel and Jon Merripen, LeisureLink built ThirdSpace to make it easier to discover local experiences, meet people with similar interests, and turn online connections into time spent together. ThirdSpace's mission is to help people build meaningful friendships and stronger communities beyond the screen. Learn more at .Media Contact:Charmaine ConuiCMO & Co-Founder...About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on AMC, WE tv, and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living through expert insights, innovative solutions, and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at .

Gila Stern

Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure

+1 312-620-6522

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ThirdSpace, a Social Platform Designed to Build Real-World Connections, on Life+Leisure Hosted by Bill & Giuliana Rancic News Provided By Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure November 09, 2026, 14:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media



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