Don't Take Extreme Steps, Shiv Sena Stands With You: Maha Dy CM 'Assures' Drought-Hit Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Jalna, Nov 9 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde, to support and encourage farmers battling severe drought conditions, visited the residence of farmer Ambadas Tangade in Maujpuri village, Jalna district, on Monday and shared a meal with the family.

Assuring the gathered farmers, he said, "The crisis is severe, but do not lose heart or take any extreme steps; Shiv Sena stands firmly behind you."

The visit was attended by Ministers Sanjay Shirsat and Uday Samant, MP Sandipan Bhumre, former Minister Arjun Khotkar, Marathwada Yuva Sena Secretary Abhimanyu Khotkar, Corporator Darshana Zole-Khotkar, former MP Anand Paranjpe, along with senior Shiv Sena office-bearers and party workers.

Shinde had directed all Shiv Sena ministers to celebrate Diwali alongside farming families affected by the drought. In accordance with these instructions, Shiv Sena ministers spent the past two days visiting drought-hit districts across the state to connect with local farmers.

Reaching Maujpuri village in Jalna district today, Shinde set aside ministerial protocols to sit on the floor inside Tangade's modest hut and dine with the family. During the interaction, he inquired about the well-being of Tangade's mother and children.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted that the state government has announced a 12-point relief scheme to assist drought-affected farmers and deposited an advance aid of Rs 5,000 directly into their bank accounts. Additionally, Shiv Sena distributed Diwali ration kits to farmers in need.

"Shiv Sena has taken full responsibility for the higher education and marriage of Ambadas Tangade's daughter," he stated.

He further announced that Shiv Sena will organise mass wedding ceremonies to bear the marriage expenses of daughters of farmers in drought-affected areas.

He added that Shiv Sena has already distributed 25,000 sewing machines to farmers' wives and 25,000 bicycles to their daughters.

Emphasising that "Shiv Sena is always present wherever there is a crisis," he reassured farmers that both the state government and Shiv Sena will work at full capacity to manage drinking water, cattle fodder, and food grain supplies until the next monsoon season.