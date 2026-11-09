Delhi Govt Plans Medical College With 150 MBBS Seats In Raghubir Nagar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) In a step towards strengthening medical education and public healthcare infrastructure, the Delhi government plans to establish a medical college at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital (GGSGH), Raghubir Nagar, with 150 MBBS and 40 postgraduate seats, an official said on Monday.

The medical college will be integrated with a comprehensive 1,322-bed healthcare complex, creating an important centre for medical education, specialised treatment and advanced healthcare services in West Delhi, said Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The medical college will come up in the existing hospital area, spread across 13 acres, in accordance with National Medical Commission guidelines.

Its associated healthcare infrastructure will comprise a 472-bed dedicated Maternal and Child Hospital and an 850-bed General Hospital being developed on 8 acres at Raghubir Nagar, he said.

The expansion is particularly significant as Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital currently caters to a population of nearly 10 lakh people, primarily in West Delhi.

The enhanced infrastructure will strengthen access to specialised medical services, emergency treatment and critical care for residents of the region, he said.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said,“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is committed to building a robust healthcare ecosystem that combines quality medical education with accessible and advanced treatment facilities.”

“The establishment of this medical college, alongside the expansion of the associated hospitals, reflects our seriousness towards meeting people's healthcare needs and creating long-term capacity for the future,” said the Health Minister.

Earlier, the Minister directed an intensive campaign to ensure that only genuine, safe and quality-assured medicines are supplied across Delhi.

As part of these efforts, the Delhi government intensified its crackdown on spurious, counterfeit and unauthorised medicines, with the Drugs Control Department undertaking extensive inspections and enforcement actions across the city, said a statement.

The government is strengthening regulatory oversight and taking stringent action against those violating the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, to safeguard public health, said the Minister.

During the previous quarter, the Drugs Control Department conducted 569 inspections and observed 272 contraventions, including 86 instances relating to habit-forming and psychotropic drugs. The Department tested 433 legal samples. Further, 43 specimen samples were collected, with 26 declared spurious or counterfeit, he said.

Recently, in a significant enforcement action, the Drugs Control Department, in coordination with the Cyber Cell, Crime Branch of Delhi Police, seized suspected illegal medicines worth Rs 13.29 lakh in Daryaganj, he said.