US Congress Returns Amid Defence Spending Divide

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 9 (IANS) US lawmakers were set to return to Washington on Monday with a December 11 government funding deadline approaching and sharply different public positions on President Donald Trump's proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget.

The administration has requested a major expansion in military resources for fiscal 2027. But Representative Adam Smith, the senior Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, has called for a national security approach that does not require annual defence spending above $1 trillion.

The Senate Press Gallery confirmed that senators would return for business on Monday, with the next vote scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The immediate funding deadline comes from the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027. The law provides temporary appropriations until December 11 unless the relevant full-year funding legislation takes effect earlier.

That deadline concerns the availability of federal funding under the stopgap measure. It does not amount to congressional approval of the administration's full defence request or its proposed increases.

The White House budget seeks roughly $1.5 trillion in total defence resources, including $350 billion in additional mandatory funding. It identifies munitions availability and expansion of the defence industrial base among the priorities for that additional money.

Among the administration's stated priorities is the Golden Dome missile defence programme.

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington welcomed the administration's proposal when it was released in April. His committee's summary put total proposed national defence funding at $1.504 trillion and non-defence discretionary funding at $660 billion.

The summary described the non-defence amount as a $73 billion reduction from the previous year. Arrington argued that the proposal combined national security investment with reductions in spending he considered wasteful.

Smith outlined a different approach in a November 4 statement setting out House Armed Services Democrats' priorities for the next Congress.

He called for more public testimony from senior Pentagon officials and proposed restoring an oversight and investigations subcommittee. He also identified the Iran war and the handling of contracts awarded to private companies as subjects requiring scrutiny.

Smith advocated more economical weapons development informed by lessons from recent conflicts. At the same time, he supported continuing bipartisan efforts to reform military procurement.

His statement set out priorities for the coming Congress. It did not announce an agreement on the current funding bills or a timetable for resolving them.

The administration presented its fiscal 2027 defence proposal earlier this year as an investment in military readiness and industrial capacity. The Pentagon's April budget announcement said the request covered capabilities across air, land, sea, space and cyberspace. Pentagon budget announcement

The current temporary funding law was approved on September 2. It generally continues covered federal activities using fiscal 2026 funding rates and conditions, with specified exceptions. It also restricts the use of continuing military appropriations for previously unfunded production, certain production increases and new programmes.