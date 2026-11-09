Congress Promises Comprehensive Industrial Policy In Punjab

MENAFN - IANS) Phagwara, Nov 9 (IANS) Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Monday paid obeisance at the world-renowned Shiromani Shri Vishwakarma Temple here on the occasion of Vishwakarma Day.

They offered prayers for the welfare of all, prosperity of Punjab and progress of the state.

On the occasion, local MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal welcomed both leaders at the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Pargat Singh said that Lord Baba Vishwakarma“holds a highly revered place in society and is regarded as the symbol of construction, craftsmanship, technical expertise and creativity. His teachings inspire everyone to uphold the values of hard work, skill, dedication and commitment towards their profession. Artisans, workers, technical experts and small business owners make an invaluable contribution to the industrial growth of the country and Punjab. Their hard work forms the foundation of a strong industrial sector and economy.

He said that if Congress forms the government in Punjab, a separate and comprehensive industrial policy will be formulated, keeping the needs of the industry in mind. Special efforts will be made to promote small and medium industries, create new employment opportunities, address the problems faced by business owners and connect traditional industries with modern technology.

“The Congress aims to restore Punjab's position among the leading industrial states of the country.”

Leader of Opposition Bajwa said that strengthening Punjab's economy requires providing a favourable environment to industrialists, small business owners, artisans and workers. Promoting industries will generate employment opportunities for the youth and strengthen the state's economy.

Concluding the occasion, both leaders extended warm Vishwakarma Day greetings to all the people of Punjab, particularly artisans, workers, entrepreneurs and members of the industrial community. They urged everyone to follow the path of hard work, skill and creativity shown by Baba Vishwakarma.