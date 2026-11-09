Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maternity Photoshoot Wins Hearts Fans Praise Her Pregnancy Fitness Journey

Mumbai: Multilingual actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently experiencing the joy of motherhood. She is heavily pregnant right now. The actress, who has stepped into the ninth month of pregnancy, is active on social media. She keeps showing glimpses of her fitness journey from the early days of pregnancy to the last month in this video. Fans are shocked to see her workout routine till this moment.

A Photoshoot Within the Limits of Decency

Generally, celebrities, let alone celebrities, following them even ordinary women do pregnancy photoshoots showing off their bare bellies. Getting designs on the belly, showing all body parts in the name of a pregnancy photoshoot, exhibiting the body to such an extent that netizens get angry wondering if the joy of motherhood is shown so disgustingly, getting photoshoots done and sharing them is common.

But now Samantha has not gone into such a photoshoot thing. Samantha has become a model of how to experience motherhood and how to share the happiness of motherhood with others. Even after showing her heavily pregnant belly on the sofa, she got a photo clicked without it being called obscene anywhere, and gave a caption asking to consider this as her pregnancy photoshoot. A flood of congratulations has poured in for this. The reason for that is, more than the actress being pregnant, they are praising her for getting the photoshoot done decently.

Sudden Marriage

Samantha and film director Raj Nidimoru were in the news by getting married suddenly. The two got married in a private ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore in December 2025. Recently, she also celebrated a traditional seemantham program at the Isha Foundation. Samantha had previously shared videos related to her prenatal fitness and strength training on social media. She stated in a previous post that her exercise method during pregnancy is not the same as before. Now she is giving higher priority to understanding the needs and capabilities of her body. 'My training approach is slightly different these days. Now listening to the body is more important than working hard,' the actress wrote.