Global Gene Therapy For Hearing Loss Market Report 2026 Capture Growth To $1.71B By 2030 As Regeneron, Lilly, Sensorion And Astellas Advance AAV, CRISPR And Cochlear Delivery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Regeneron, Eli Lilly, Sensorion, Astellas Pharma and BridgeBio, covering hearing-loss gene therapies, pipelines, innovation and market activity.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gene Therapy For Hearing Loss Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene therapy for hearing loss market is experiencing rapid expansion, supported by advances in molecular genetics, regenerative medicine and targeted treatment development. The market is projected to grow from $0.66 billion in 2025 to $0.80 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%.

Historical market growth has been driven by progress in the identification of genes associated with hereditary hearing disorders, continued development of cochlear implant technologies and expanding research into regenerative therapies. The rising prevalence of congenital hearing impairment has also increased demand for treatments capable of addressing the underlying genetic causes of hearing loss.

Looking ahead, the gene therapy for hearing loss market is forecast to reach $1.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.7%. Key growth drivers include the increasing number of CRISPR and gene-editing clinical trials, greater investment in regenerative auditory therapies, wider adoption of personalized genomic medicine and continued development of advanced inner-ear drug delivery systems. Regulatory progress for gene-based hearing treatments is also expected to support commercialization and improve patient access.

Major gene therapy for hearing loss market trends include the optimization of vectors for targeted delivery to the inner ear, precision genomic sequencing to identify hearing loss mutations and regenerative hair cell therapies designed to restore auditory function. Researchers are also advancing viral and non-viral delivery platforms for cochlear gene targeting, while personalized treatment strategies are becoming increasingly important for patients with hereditary hearing impairment.

The growing incidence of congenital hearing loss is expected to remain a significant market driver. Genetic mutations that interfere with the development or function of the inner ear can cause hearing impairment from birth. Gene therapy approaches seek to correct or compensate for these mutations within inner-ear cells, creating the potential for durable improvements in hearing.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 430 million people worldwide, including 34 million children, required rehabilitation for disabling hearing loss as of March 2026. This total is projected to exceed 700 million people by 2050, representing nearly 10% of the global population. The expanding patient population highlights the need for innovative treatments that may reduce dependence on conventional hearing devices and address inherited forms of hearing impairment.

Companies active in the market are prioritizing adeno-associated virus-based gene replacement therapies. These treatments deliver functional genetic material to targeted inner-ear cells to restore auditory pathways and potentially provide long-lasting therapeutic benefits. Product development is increasingly focused on single-dose administration, targeted cochlear delivery and earlier intervention for pediatric and adult patients with inherited hearing disorders.

In April 2026, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Otarmeni, a single-dose treatment administered to the inner ear. The therapy uses a targeted gene delivery vector to introduce functional genetic material into cochlear cells involved in sound transduction. Its potential benefits include durable hearing improvement, reduced reliance on external auditory devices and expanded opportunities for early treatment.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In September 2023, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired Decibel Therapeutics Inc. for $109 million. The transaction strengthened Regeneron's hearing loss gene therapy pipeline, expanded its genetic medicine capabilities and supported the continued development of treatments for congenital monogenic hearing disorders.

North America dominated the gene therapy for hearing loss market in 2025, supported by advanced biotechnology research, clinical development activity and investment in genetic medicine. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered in the gene therapy for hearing loss market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Therapy Type: Gene Replacement Therapy; Gene Editing Therapy; Ribonucleic Acid Based Therapy; Cell Based Gene Therapy; Combination Gene Therapy

2) By Age Group: Pediatric Patients; Adult Patients; Geriatric Patients

3) By Application Type: Congenital Deafness Treatment; Hearing Restoration; Rare Genetic Disorder Treatment; Auditory Nerve Regeneration; Precision Medicine Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics; Specialty Ear Care Centers; Research Institutes; Academic Institutions; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Gene Replacement Therapy: Autosomal Dominant Hearing Loss Therapy; Autosomal Recessive Hearing Loss Therapy; Syndromic Hearing Loss Therapy; Non Syndromic Hearing Loss Therapy; Congenital Deafness Therapy; Hair Cell Regeneration Therapy

2) By Gene Editing Therapy: Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats Based Therapy; Base Editing Therapy; Prime Editing Therapy; Zinc Finger Nuclease Therapy; Transcription Activator Like Effector Nuclease Therapy; Epigenetic Gene Modulation Therapy

3) By Ribonucleic Acid Based Therapy: Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapy; Small Interfering Ribonucleic Acid Therapy; Messenger Ribonucleic Acid Therapy; Micro Ribonucleic Acid Modulation Therapy; Splice Switching Therapy; Ribonucleic Acid Silencing Therapy

4) By Cell Based Gene Therapy: Stem Cell Mediated Gene Therapy; Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapy; Progenitor Cell Gene Therapy; Hair Cell Regenerative Therapy; Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy; Neural Stem Cell Therapy

5) By Combination Gene Therapy: Gene And Drug Combination Therapy; Gene And Cochlear Implant Combination Therapy; Multi Gene Therapy; Gene And Cell Combination Therapy; Regenerative And Gene Combination Therapy; Precision Medicine Combination Therapy

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Sensorion

Astellas Pharma Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Suzhou Otovia Therapeutics Co. Ltd.

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