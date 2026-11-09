Global Clinical Genomics Software Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 14.8% CAGR Through 2030 As Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA And Illumina Scale AI, Cloud And Precision Medicine

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Genomics Software Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical genomics software market is experiencing rapid expansion, supported by advances in genomic testing, bioinformatics, precision medicine, and cloud-based healthcare technologies. The market is projected to grow from $2.85 billion in 2025 to $3.28 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the declining cost of genome sequencing, increased clinical research into rare diseases, and the early adoption of bioinformatics tools by research institutions. Rising cancer prevalence has also increased demand for genomic testing, while the development of laboratory information management systems has improved the handling and analysis of complex clinical data.

Looking ahead, the clinical genomics software market is forecast to reach $5.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.8%. Growth is expected to be driven by the broader adoption of precision medicine across healthcare systems, the integration of genomics into routine clinical diagnostics, and the expansion of personalized drug development pipelines. Investment in population-scale genomic screening programs and cloud-enabled genomic data platforms is also expected to support market development.

Key clinical genomics software market trends include growing demand for standardized genomic data interoperability, regulatory-compliant reporting, and validated clinical workflows. Healthcare providers are increasingly integrating genomic analysis platforms with electronic health records to improve access to patient data and support informed treatment decisions. Secure genomic data storage, privacy-preserving analytics, and patient-focused precision diagnostic workflows are also becoming central priorities for laboratories, hospitals, and research organizations.

Increasing demand for personalized medicine remains a major market driver. The growing prevalence of chronic, rare, and complex diseases is creating a need for targeted therapies and more precise diagnostic methods. Clinical genomics software enables healthcare providers and researchers to analyze large genomic datasets, identify disease-associated variants, and generate clinically actionable insights with greater speed and accuracy.

Evidence of this momentum can be seen in the continued expansion of personalized therapies. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized therapies for patients with rare diseases in 2023, compared with six approvals in 2022. This increase highlights the expanding role of genomic information in therapeutic development and clinical decision-making.

Innovation in integrated next-generation sequencing workflows is also shaping the competitive landscape. Software-driven platforms are being developed to connect sample preparation, sequencing management, bioinformatics analysis, quality control, and clinical reporting. These capabilities help laboratories reduce workflow fragmentation, improve standardization, and increase the accuracy and efficiency of clinical genetic testing.

In March 2026, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. launched SIROmics, an integrated solution designed to streamline clinical next-generation sequencing workflows through laboratory automation and advanced data analysis. The platform combines automated sample processing, library preparation, and sequencing setup with bioinformatics interpretation and clinical reporting. It also incorporates hardware, software, validation protocols, and quality-control frameworks to support standardized genetic testing in hospital settings. SIROmics is supported by GenSIRO, an automated sample-preparation system compatible with multiple sequencing instruments and designed for high-throughput testing operations.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening precision medicine platforms and expanding access to genomic diagnostics. In February 2025, Tempus AI Inc. acquired Ambry Genetics Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to combine Tempus AI's artificial intelligence capabilities with Ambry Genetics' hereditary cancer and genetic testing expertise. The acquisition expanded Tempus AI's genomic diagnostics portfolio and enhanced its ability to deliver data-driven insights for personalized treatment decisions across oncology, cardiology, and rare disease applications.

North America was the largest clinical genomics software market in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial genomics investment, and strong adoption of precision medicine. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Technology: Next Generation Sequencing; Whole Genome Sequencing; Whole Exome Sequencing; Ribonucleic Acid Sequencing; Multi Omics Platforms; Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Based Genomics; Bioinformatics Pipelines; Variant Interpretation Engines

3) By Deployment Model: Cloud Based; On Premises; Hybrid

4) By Application: Oncology; Rare Diseases; Infectious Diseases; Pharmacogenomics

5) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics; Diagnostic Laboratories; Research Institutes; Academic Institutions; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Government And Public Health Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Genomic Data Analysis Software; Variant Interpretation Software; Clinical Decision Support Software; Bioinformatics Workflow Management Software; Genomic Data Visualization Software; Laboratory Information Management Software; Sequencing Data Management Software; Cloud Based Genomics Analytics Software

2) By Services: Implementation Services; Consulting Services; Technical Support Services; Maintenance And Upgrade Services; Cloud Hosting Services; Data Analysis Services; Training And Education Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

