MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pello's AI-powered sensing and Agentic AI workflows will support cleaner restaurants, crew safety and more responsive service as Raising Cane's continues to grow

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recycle Track Systems, Inc. (RTS) today announced the renewal of its national partnership with Raising Cane's. Under the multi-year agreement, RTS will continue providing waste and recycling services, technology-enabled visibility and Pello's AI-powered container intelligence across 900 Raising Cane's Restaurants with over 3000 sensors installed. RTS and Raising Cane's began working together in 2021.

Pello gives Restaurant teams real-time information about container fullness and service needs. Through Pello and the broader RTS platform, Agentic AI workflows help translate those signals into operational action, including automated pickups and coordinated service. People set the rules and manage exceptions while the system handles more of the routine choreography. These capabilities operate successfully today and are designed to become more predictive, precise and responsive as the platform learns from additional locations and service events.

“Raising Cane's is growing quickly, and the infrastructure behind that growth has to be equally responsive,” said Gregory Lettieri, Co-Founder and CEO of RTS.“Pello allows service to respond to what is actually happening at the container, not simply to a fixed schedule. That is the shift we have spent more than a decade building toward: physical infrastructure that can sense a need, coordinate action and continuously improve.”

Founded more than a decade ago, RTS has grown from a two-person office into a North American company serving more than 20,000 locations. Its national service network, and Dallas operating presence, put the company close to Raising Cane's Restaurant Support Office in Plano, combining local execution with the visibility needed to support a national brand. For Lettieri, that growth extends a consistent idea: first make the physical system legible, then use intelligence to improve how it operates.

That combination matters at Raising Cane's scale. Each restaurant manages waste locally, while the brand's standards for cleanliness, crew experience and reliable service must remain consistent across markets. By connecting site-level container data with a national service network, RTS helps Restaurant teams respond earlier while giving the brand a clearer view across its footprint.

By helping service respond to actual conditions rather than fixed schedules alone, the renewed program can reduce unnecessary truck activity, prevent overflows and support cleaner, more consistent waste management operations. Fewer unnecessary pickups can also help reduce associated transportation emissions, while improved visibility into waste streams gives Raisin Cane's a strong foundation for tracking performance and identifying opportunities to improve waste diversion across its footprint.

About Recycle Track Systems

Recycle Track Systems, Inc. (RTS) is a North American waste and recycling technology company serving more than 20,000 locations. RTS combines national reach, local execution, real-time data and sustainability reporting to help businesses manage complex waste operations with greater visibility and accountability. Its technology includes Pello, an AI-powered container intelligence platform that uses sensors and automated workflows to identify service needs and support pickups based on actual conditions, and the RTS Portal, which gives customers visibility into operational performance and sustainability progress.

Media Contact:

Lilian Moreno

Pace Public Relations

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About Raising Cane's

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Raising Cane's is known for its ONE LOVE®: quality Chicken Finger meals. The brand is recognized for its great Crew, cool Culture and Active Community Involvement, and continues to grow Restaurants serving Customers across the United States and beyond.