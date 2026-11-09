Insight Global Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 2026 Mustachio Bashio Charity Event, Benefiting Movember

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership highlights the company's long-standing efforts of giving back, supporting men's health, and bringing its Shared Values to life through meaningful action

NEW YORK CITY, NY, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Global, a talent, consulting, and AI company, was named as the official presenting sponsor of the Mustachio Bashio VII: Mustache Masquerade, an annual charity event benefiting Movember and its work to support men's health.

Being held at Sony Hall in New York City on November 14, 2026, Mustachio Bashio will bring 300+ guests together for an unforgettable night of live music, dancing, and premium food and beverages. The net proceeds of the event will go directly to Movember, the leading charity in changing the face of men's health through dedicated global research and community programs around mental health, suicide prevention, and prostate and testicular cancer research.

This year's event marks Insight Global's second time participating in Mustachio Bashio, and its first as presenting sponsor, deepening its long-standing support of Movember. As presenting sponsor, Insight Global will help amplify the event's impact. Employees of the company's New York City office will also join the celebration.

“We're thrilled to welcome Insight Global as presenting sponsor of this year's Mustachio Bashio,” said Brittany Veneris, Director of US Fundraising at Movember.“Insight Global teams have championed Movember since 2023, and their support for men's health, inside their offices and out in the community, is exactly what this movement is about. Their support helps fund the mental health, suicide prevention, and cancer programs that make a real difference for men and their families.”

Since the partnership began in 2023, Movember has quickly become one of Insight Global's favorite philanthropic traditions, with employees finding creative ways to support men's health like the annual company-wide mustache competition. From a stair climb in Toronto to Strava running challenges in Washington D.C. and Phoenix, offices activated with their own spin for a greater cause. This year, New York City office employees are participating in a month of activations, including a kickoff shave, a men's bake-off, and the Mustachio Bashio. For the first time, on November 1, 2026, four employees ran the New York City Marathon in support of Movember's efforts.

The partnership aligns closely with Insight Global's

"Movember has become one of our favorite partners to support, and we're honored and excited to be the presenting sponsor for such a special event,” said Tim Stutz, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Sponsor of Philanthropy at Insight Global.“Their movement has become a real catalyst for more and more men to check in on their health. By doing this, they show up in all facets of life as the best versions of themselves."

To learn more about Insight Global's community support,

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About Insight Global

Insight Global is a talent, consulting, and AI company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

About Movember

Movember is the leading global movement working to change the face of men's health. Since 2003, Movember's community has raised nearly $1.5 billion, funding over 1,320 projects in mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Committed to redefining the future of men's health, Movember works alongside community members and expert partners to drive innovative research and scale evidence-based programs that address the most complex challenges facing boys, men and society today. To learn more, please visit Movember.com.

CONTACT: Charlotte Pinckney Insight Global...