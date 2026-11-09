Copper Network Cables Market In China: Trends And Forecast 2025-2031 5G, Data Centers, And Smart Cities Drive Strategic Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on China's 5G, data center, smart city and outdoor connectivity demand through R&D, smart manufacturing, sustainable cables and value-chain integration.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Copper Network Cables Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global copper network cables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031. China's copper network cables market is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by rising demand for internet connectivity, growing data traffic, and the increasing adoption of smart technologies.

The outlook for China's copper network cables market remains promising, with opportunities across indoor and outdoor applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, 10 - 20 feet cables are expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period, reflecting their widespread use in residential and commercial network installations. Within the application category, outdoor applications are projected to grow faster, driven by requirements for long-distance communications and external device connectivity.

Emerging Trends in the Copper Network Cables Market in China



5G network deployment: China's continued 5G rollout is increasing demand for reliable, high-capacity copper cables used in base stations, backhaul connections, and related infrastructure.

Sustainable materials and production: Manufacturers are adopting recyclable materials, energy-efficient processes, and lower-impact production practices in response to environmental targets and customer expectations.

Smart manufacturing: Automation, IoT, and AI are improving production efficiency, quality control, customization, and responsiveness to changing market demand.

Data center expansion: Growth in cloud computing, big data, and AI applications is supporting demand for durable, high-performance copper cables within data center environments. Enhanced shielding and security: Greater emphasis on data integrity and electromagnetic interference protection is encouraging the development of advanced shielded cables for enterprise, financial, and government applications.

Recent Developments



Investment in 5G networks, smart cities, and digital infrastructure is expanding cable deployment across urban and rural areas.

Advances in insulation, shielding, and manufacturing processes are improving transmission performance, durability, and product consistency.

Government programs supporting data centers, rural connectivity, and digital inclusion are creating a favorable environment for infrastructure investment.

Rising cloud, IoT, and data analytics activity is increasing the need for dependable connections in data centers and enterprise networks. Foreign investment and participation by international suppliers are strengthening competition, accelerating technology transfer, and encouraging domestic manufacturers to improve quality and cost efficiency.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



5G infrastructure: Suppliers can address demand from base stations, small cells, and backhaul networks by offering durable cables designed for higher data loads and reliable performance.

Enterprise and data center connectivity: Digitization and cloud adoption are creating opportunities for high-bandwidth, low-signal-loss products used in business and data center networks.

Rural connectivity: Government-backed programs to improve access in underserved areas provide opportunities for cost-effective and reliable network cable solutions.

Smart cities and IoT: Surveillance, traffic management, public Wi-Fi, and automated municipal systems require secure and scalable connectivity infrastructure. Residential networking: Smart home devices, broadband adoption, streaming, gaming, and remote work are supporting demand for flexible, easy-to-install home networking cables.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological improvements in insulation, shielding, performance, and energy efficiency are expanding the capabilities of copper network cables.

Government support for broadband access, 5G deployment, smart cities, and digital infrastructure is encouraging continued investment.

Increasing internet use, data traffic, IoT adoption, streaming, e-commerce, and remote work are driving demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity.

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development are generating requirements for communication networks in new buildings, transportation hubs, commercial facilities, and public spaces. Copper cables remain important for cost-effective last-mile connections and selected network infrastructure applications.

Market Challenges



Volatility in copper prices and supply chain disruptions can increase manufacturing costs and place pressure on margins.

Stricter environmental regulations require investment in cleaner extraction, recycling, and production processes.

Competition among domestic and international suppliers is intensifying price and product pressures. Market saturation in developed urban areas may limit expansion, while fiber optic alternatives present a substitution risk in selected high-capacity applications.

Country Wise Outlook

China is expected to remain an attractive market for copper network cables through 2031. Growth will be supported by the expansion of 5G infrastructure, data centers, smart cities, enterprise networks, residential broadband, and rural connectivity programs. Urban markets will benefit from network upgrades and higher-performance applications, while underserved regions will offer deployment opportunities tied to digital inclusion initiatives. Despite raw material volatility, environmental compliance costs, and competition from fiber optic technologies, China's policy support, manufacturing capabilities, and expanding digital economy provide a favorable long-term outlook.

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