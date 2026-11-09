Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Begins Trading On TXSE Under New TXCP Ticker

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to celebrate primary listing transfer with closing bell ceremony in Dallas

DALLAS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TXSE: TXCP), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced that the ticker symbols for its common and preferred stock have changed to“TXCP” and“TXCP PRB,” respectively, on the Texas Stock Exchange (“TXSE”), effective at market open. Texas Capital will commemorate the milestone with a closing bell ceremony in Dallas today.

All trading activity, regulatory filings, and market-related information will be reported under the new ticker symbols. No action is required by stockholders in connection with the ticker symbol change.

“As Texas continues to attract businesses, investment and talent from around the world, it is increasingly serving as a gateway to the global capital markets,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO of Texas Capital.“We are proud to be part of TXSE and support an exchange that expands access to capital from Texas, creating new opportunities for companies and investors alike. Our new ticker symbol reflects an inflection point in our evolution into the only full-service financial services firm founded and headquartered in Texas. We believe that the future of capital formation will increasingly be shaped by the companies, institutions and innovators here.”

The closing bell ceremony will bring together leaders from Texas Capital and TXSE, as well as members of the Texas business community, to recognize Texas Capital's primary listing on the exchange. The ceremony will be livestreamed beginning at approximately 2:50 p.m. CT and can be viewed online her.

The ticker change and closing bell mark the latest milestones in Texas Capital's relationship with TXSE. On September 16, 2026, Texas Capital moved the primary listings of its two Texas-focused ETFs to TXSE, establishing the funds as TXSE's first primary listings and the first funds to ever trade on a Texas exchange. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. followed on October 8, 2026, transferring the primary listings of its common and preferred stock.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TXSE: TXCP), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City, and has a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, corporate and investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit texascapital.com.

Trading in securities and financial instruments, strategic advisory, and other investment banking activities are performed by TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a member of FINRA and SIPC and has registered with the SEC and other state securities regulators as a broker dealer. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. All investing involves risks, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Securities and other investment products offered by TCBI Securities, Inc. are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not bank guaranteed.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, Texas' position in the global capital markets. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as“believes,”“projects,”“expects,”“may,”“estimates,”“should,”“plans,”“targets,”“intends”“could,”“would,”“anticipates,”“potential,”“confident,”“optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management's expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, economic, market and political factors affecting the Texas economy and Texas' position in the global capital markets; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

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