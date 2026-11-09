Global Phase Change Material Market Size, Trends, Forecast, And Competitive Analysis To 2035 Energy-Efficient Buildings And Storage Drive 15.4% CAGR And $3.1 Billion Market

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Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Phase Change Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Phase Change Material Market Outlook

The global phase change material market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, rising adoption in renewable energy storage, and growing awareness of energy conservation.

The future of the global phase change material market remains promising, with opportunities across building & construction, HVAC, cold chain & packaging, thermal energy storage, electronics, and textiles.

Key Highlights by Segment



Organic phase change materials are expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by their chemical stability and the availability of bio-based, biodegradable options.

Building & construction is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use market due to rising global demand for energy-efficient green buildings. APAC is expected to experience the highest regional growth over the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization and substantial commercial infrastructure development.

Emerging Trends in the Phase Change Material Market



Growing adoption in buildings: Phase change materials are increasingly being incorporated into insulation, roofing, wall panels, and HVAC systems to regulate indoor temperatures, reduce energy consumption, and support green building standards.

Advances in material technology: Microencapsulation, composite formulations, and materials designed for broader temperature ranges are improving thermal capacity, stability, safety, durability, and ease of integration.

Greater focus on sustainability: Regulatory pressure and corporate decarbonization goals are accelerating demand for energy-efficient thermal management solutions in construction, electronics, renewable energy, and transportation.

Expansion in electronics and consumer products: Compact electronics, wearables, smart textiles, and temperature-controlled packaging are adopting phase change materials to improve heat management, product performance, and user comfort. Integration with smart and renewable technologies: Phase change materials are being combined with smart building systems, IoT-enabled controls, solar thermal systems, heat pumps, and thermal energy storage infrastructure.

Recent Developments in the Phase Change Material Market



Manufacturers are introducing microencapsulated and composite materials with improved thermal conductivity, cycling performance, and service life.

Adoption is expanding in electronics, data centers, electric vehicles, and wearable devices as demand grows for compact and reliable cooling systems.

Government incentives, energy-efficiency regulations, and green building codes are supporting broader commercial deployment.

Lightweight and flexible phase change materials are creating additional applications in textiles and temperature-sensitive packaging. Research is increasingly focused on bio-based and environmentally responsible formulations that combine performance with lower environmental impact.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Energy-efficient construction: Suppliers can develop phase change material-enhanced insulation and building components for residential, commercial, and industrial projects seeking lower heating and cooling costs.

Electronics cooling: Consumer electronics, data centers, and electric vehicle batteries offer strong potential for scalable thermal management products based on advanced encapsulation technologies.

Cold chain logistics: Temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceuticals, food, and chemicals presents opportunities for reliable and energy-efficient phase change material solutions, including biodegradable options.

Renewable energy systems: Integration with solar thermal systems and other thermal energy storage applications can improve energy availability, system efficiency, and grid stability. Industrial thermal management: High-temperature, durable, and customizable materials can support process control and energy savings in manufacturing, textiles, and chemical processing.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological advances are improving energy storage capacity, thermal stability, safety, compatibility, and application flexibility.

Energy conservation initiatives and emissions-reduction policies are increasing adoption in buildings, HVAC systems, and renewable energy storage.

Urbanization and infrastructure investment are strengthening demand for sustainable construction materials, particularly in emerging economies. Growth in electronics, wearable devices, data centers, and electric vehicles is increasing the need for effective thermal regulation.

Market Challenges



High raw material and manufacturing costs continue to limit adoption, particularly for microencapsulated and composite products in price-sensitive markets.

Phase separation, degradation, and reduced efficiency after repeated thermal cycles can affect long-term reliability. Limited standardization and regulatory uncertainty regarding performance, safety, and environmental impact can delay investment and commercialization.

Continued material innovation, manufacturing scale, supportive policies, and stronger industry standards will be important to reducing costs and enabling broader market adoption.

Leading Phase Change Material Market Companies

Companies compete through product quality, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, and integration across the value chain. These strategies are intended to improve competitive positioning, support product innovation, reduce production costs, and address rising customer demand.



Honeywell

DuPont

Sasol

Croda

PureTemp

Pluss Advanced Technologies

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Rubitherm Technologies

Phase Change Materials Products Outlast Technologies

Country Wise Outlook for the Phase Change Material Market



United States: Growth is supported by adoption in building insulation, HVAC systems, electronics cooling, transportation, and renewable energy storage. Energy-efficiency standards, green building certifications, microencapsulation advances, and collaboration between industry and academic institutions are accelerating innovation.

China: China remains a major phase change material market due to rapid urbanization, large-scale construction activity, and policies promoting energy-efficient buildings. Domestic manufacturers are expanding cost-effective product portfolios while investing in high-performance, bio-based, and environmentally responsible materials.

Germany: Strict energy-efficiency requirements and established green building practices are driving demand for phase change material-enhanced insulation, smart building systems, and passive cooling solutions. The country's strength in renewable energy and material innovation supports continued product development.

India: Rising energy costs, climate concerns, smart city programs, and sustainable construction initiatives are creating opportunities for affordable phase change materials designed for local climatic conditions. International collaboration and R&D investment are also supporting market development. Japan: Demand is being shaped by energy conservation, disaster resilience, smart city development, and advanced thermal management requirements. Applications are expanding across buildings, electronics, transportation, renewable energy storage, and disaster preparedness systems.

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