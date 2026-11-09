Broadbandswitch.Uk Publishes Black Friday Broadband Check As Sky And Virgin Media Join Early Sales

Ten providers had Black Friday broadband deals live on 9 November 2026 and eight run past Black Friday itself. BroadbandSwitch's advice to UK households: check the total contract cost, not the badge. Illustrative image.

When each Black Friday 2026 broadband offer opened and closes, from Lightning Fibre on 14 October to Hey! Broadband on 9 November. Fibrus and Community Fibre close before Black Friday; the rest run to between 30 November and 18 December. Source: ISPreview

Is Black Friday broadband cheaper? Sometimes. Grain Connect, Sky, Fibrus and Vodafone were cheaper at Black Friday; EE's Full Fibre 900 was cheaper in October, and Hey! Broadband's saving is £12 against its pre-sale price rather than the £20 claimed. Sour

The four-number check for any Black Friday broadband deal: the price after the introductory months, the April rise in pounds and pence, the setup fee and the total cost over the contract. Illustrative image: BroadbandSwitch.

The numbers and the rules on the customer's side this Black Friday: 28% of broadband customers out of contract, £7 to £9 a month less in contract, price rises in pounds and pence, 14 days to cancel, one working day limit on lost service, and £6.46 a day c

Most offers run past Black Friday itself. Four numbers decide if a deal is cheap: price after the intro months, April rise, setup fee and total contract cost.

- Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith, Founder, BroadbandSwitchLONDON, ENGLAND, SCOTLAND, WALES & NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- | Sky and Virgin Media launched their Black Friday broadband sales on 5 November 2026, three weeks after the first of the smaller full fibre providers, and ten providers now have offers live. With Black Friday on Friday 27 November and Cyber Monday on Monday 30 November, BroadbandSwitch has published a free check for UK households weighing a broadband deal this month. It is built around one finding from the first four weeks of the season: most offers run past Black Friday itself, six of the ten into December, and a lower headline price is not always a lower bill.BroadbandSwitch has tracked every Black Friday broadband launch reported by the UK trade press since 14 October. As of 9 November, ten providers have deals live: Lightning Fibre (from 14 October), Connect Fibre (15 October), Gigaclear (27 October), Fibrus and Grain Connect (2 November), toob (4 November), Sky, Virgin Media and Community Fibre (5 November) and Hey! Broadband (9 November). EE says its Black Friday details will be available in mid-November, Plusnet says its Black Friday deals "will be back", and Vodafone's Black Friday page still reads "Our 2025 Black Friday sales are now over". ISPreview had not reported a BT launch at the time of writing.Key facts1) Black Friday is Friday 27 November 2026 and Cyber Monday is Monday 30 November 2026.2) Ten providers had Black Friday broadband deals live on 9 November 2026. Closing dates run from 9 November (Community Fibre) and 15 November (Fibrus) to 6 December (Virgin Media and Hey! Broadband), 7 December (Gigaclear), 14 December (toob) and 18 December (Connect Fibre) (ISPreview, 14 October to 9 November 2026).3) 28% of UK broadband customers are out of contract, and customers in contract spend between £7 and £9 a month less than those who are not (Ofcom, 26 February 2026).4) Since 17 January 2025, any price rise written into a new contract must be set out in pounds and pence at the point of sale (Ofcom, General Condition C1). Rises applied to fixed broadband in 2026 ranged from £2 to £4 a month (Ofcom, 26 February 2026).5) Full fibre is available to 82% of UK homes, 24.9 million premises, yet only 47% of premises that can get it have taken it up (Ofcom, 13 May 2026).6) Under One Touch Switch, in force since 12 September 2024, the customer contacts only the new provider, and Ofcom says any loss of service "should not last longer than one working day" (Ofcom, 25 August 2026).7) A broadband order placed online or by phone can be cancelled within 14 calendar days (Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013).Is Black Friday broadband actually cheaper?Sometimes. Grain Connect's 2Gbps package is £29.99 a month with nine months at half price in its Black Friday sale, against £15.99 for nine months and then £31.99 in its September offer. Over the first 18 months that is about £27 less, by BroadbandSwitch's sum. Sky's 5Gbps package in CityFibre areas is £35 a month, down from £45 in July. Fibrus cut its 150Mbps plan from £24.99 to £17.99. Vodafone's 910Mbps CityFibre package was £24 a month at Black Friday 2025, and the same package started at £29 in Vodafone's June 2026 summer sale, so last year's Black Friday price was the better one.Not always. EE called £36.99 its "lowest ever price" for Full Fibre 900 at Black Friday 2025, and BroadbandSwitch found the same plan at £33.99 on EE's own site on 3 October 2026, weeks before any Black Friday badge went on. Reference prices also need reading with care. Hey! Broadband describes its £23 Black Friday price as a £20 a month saving against its standard price, and ISPreview notes the same package was being sold at £35 before the sale, so against the price customers were paying last month the saving is £12.The pattern is not unique to broadband. Which? tracked 175 home, tech and health products from eight major retailers over a year and found 83% of Black Friday deals were the same price or cheaper outside the four-week sales period, and none was at its cheapest only on Black Friday itself (Which?, 25 November 2025). That study did not cover broadband, but the lesson travels: a Black Friday badge is a reason to check, not a reason to buy.The four-number checkBroadbandSwitch's check asks four questions of any Black Friday broadband deal before the order is placed.First, what does it cost after the introductory months? Half price for nine months, or six months free, ends. The price that follows is the one paid for most of the contract.Second, what is the April rise, in pounds and pence? Since January 2025 it has to be in the contract summary before the customer signs. Among the providers with Black Friday deals live, toob and Hey! Broadband add £2 each April and Virgin Media adds £4, while Grain Connect pledges no mid-contract rises. Vodafone's current terms state £3.50 each April and Plusnet's £4 each 31 March. A 24-month contract signed in November 2026 will see two of these rises before it ends.Third, what is the setup fee? Many Black Friday offers include free installation, but a £30 setup charge on a cheaper deal cancels out more than a year of a £2 a month saving.Fourth, what is the total cost over the contract? Add the introductory months at their price, the remaining months at the full price plus each April rise, and any setup fee, then divide by the number of months for a true monthly figure. That figure, not the headline, is the one to compare between deals. BroadbandSwitch's comparison lists deals lowest price first and shows setup fees and any confirmed price rise on each deal card, and its total contract cost guide walks through the sum."Black Friday is when a lot of people finally look at their broadband bill, and that is a good thing," said Adrian James, broadband editor at BroadbandSwitch. "The trap is reading one number. A deal that is £2 a month cheaper but carries a £4 April rise and a £30 setup fee can cost more over two years than the one next to it. Read all four numbers, then decide."Is there any need to rush?Not for most offers. Of the ten providers live on 9 November, eight keep their deals open past Black Friday, six of them into December, and two close before it. Community Fibre's flash sale closes on 9 November and Fibrus's offer on 15 November, so anyone who wants either must act this week. Grain Connect and Lightning Fibre close around 30 November. The rest run to between 6 and 18 December, which leaves time to compare properly. Shoppers who miss a deal lose little: Ofcom's data shows 18% of broadband customers switched provider in the past year, and the saving comes from leaving an out-of-contract price, not from the date on the calendar.How does switching work?Under One Touch Switch, nobody has to ring the provider they are leaving. The customer orders from the new provider, reads the switching information the old provider sends, including any early exit charge, and says yes or no, then plugs in the new router on switch day. The new provider carries out the other six steps. Ofcom's rules state: "Your old provider must not charge you for any notice period after the switchover date." Where a provider is in Ofcom's automatic compensation scheme, a customer is owed £6.46 for each calendar day a new service starts late, £32.31 for each missed engineer appointment and £10.34 for each calendar day a total loss of service is not fixed after two full working days, at the rates in force since 1 April 2026. The scheme is voluntary, and its members are BT, EE, Hyperoptic, Plusnet, Sky (including NOW), TalkTalk, Utility Warehouse, Virgin Media, Vodafone and Zen Internet. The free process map and two minute video on the BroadbandSwitch switching hub show all nine steps and who does each one.What if a customer is still in contract?A Black Friday deal is rarely worth an early termination charge on its own. Ofcom's position is that the charge should not be more than the payments left on the contract, and it falls every month. Several Black Friday offers include credit towards leaving fees: Virgin Media offers up to £300 in bill credit, Fibrus up to £400 in contract buy-out and Vodafone up to £300 for switchers. Those credits are usually paid after the final bill is sent in, and the terms should be read first. Customers nearing the end of a contract should look out for the end-of-contract notice, which providers must send between 10 and 40 days before the contract ends and which must list the provider's best available deals, including those for new customers (Ofcom).What about households on a lower income?Households where someone receives Universal Credit, Pension Credit or certain other benefits can take a social tariff, and Ofcom says a customer whose provider offers one "can switch to it at any time, free of charge". Ofcom found 532,000 customers on a social tariff in June 2025 and 70% of eligible households unaware the tariffs exist (Ofcom, 26 February 2026). BroadbandSwitch earns nothing on social tariffs and lists them in its free guide at uk/social-tariffs-uk."The rules have moved in the customer's favour, and Black Friday is a good moment to use them," said Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith, founder of BroadbandSwitch. "Price rises in pounds and pence, a switch the new provider runs for you, 14 days to change your mind. Work out the total cost of the deal at your postcode, check the four numbers, and if it saves money, order it. If it does not, wait, because most of these offers run past Black Friday and many run well into December."What can consumers do today?A) Check the contract end date and the current monthly price on the latest bill, or on the end-of-contract notice.B) Check what is available at the address: compare broadband deals by postcode, because prices and availability vary from street to street. BroadbandSwitch's comparison covers the providers that list with it, so not every offer named in this release will appear in it; where a deal is sold only direct, the provider's own site has it.C) Read the four numbers on any shortlisted deal: the price after the introductory months, the April rise, the setup fee and the total cost over the contract.D) Order from the new provider only. One Touch Switch does the rest.About BroadbandSwitchBroadbandSwitch is an independent UK broadband comparison service, part of the SearchSwitchSave group. It earns a commission when a customer orders through its comparison, which does not change the price the customer pays. Deals are listed by monthly cost, lowest first, and commission never decides the order. Its guides and Data Lab reports are written by named authors and carry a public corrections log. Customer line: 0330 122 1223.Notes to editors1. The Grain Connect comparison takes half of £29.99 as £14.99, matching Grain's own rounding of half of £31.99 to £15.99 in September. The Black Friday deal is an 18 month term and the September deal was 24 months, so the comparison covers the first 18 months only. It is a BroadbandSwitch calculation.2. Provider launch and closing dates are as reported by ISPreview between 14 October and 9 November 2026, checked against providers' own pages where available. Prices quoted are new customer prices at the time of checking. Availability and prices vary by address, and closing dates can change.3. The EE and Plusnet positions are taken from the providers' own Black Friday pages on 9 November 2026. Sky's offers are reported by ISPreview as running to around 2 to 9 December depending on the package.4. The five images with this release are free to reuse with a credit and a link to broadbandswitch. Adrian James and Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith are available for interview on 0330 122 1223.ReferencesConsumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Charges) Regulations 2013, SI 2013/3134, regulation 30.Jackson, M. (2025, November 28). Vodafone UK launch Black Friday sale on broadband and mobile. ISPreview UK.Jackson, M. (2026, June 25). Vodafone UK kicks off 2026 summer home broadband and mobile sale. ISPreview UK.Jackson, M. (2026, September 5). UK ISP Grain Connect offers up to 9 months half price full fibre broadband. ISPreview UK.Jackson, M. (2026, October 14). Altnet ISP Lightning Fibre launch UK Black Friday broadband sale. ISPreview UK.Jackson, M. (2026, November 2). UK ISP Grain Connect launch Black Friday broadband discounts. ISPreview UK.Jackson, M. (2026, November 5). Sky UK start Black Friday broadband, TV and mobile sales. ISPreview UK.Jackson, M. (2026, November 5). Virgin Media UK kicks off 2026 Black Friday broadband and TV sales. ISPreview UK.Jackson, M. (2026, November 9). UK ISP Hey! Broadband discounts 900Mbps plan to £23 for Black Friday. ISPreview UK.Ofcom. (2024, July 19). Statement: Prohibiting inflation-linked price rises.Ofcom. (2026, February 26). New Ofcom research reveals how to cut phone and internet bills.Ofcom. (n.d.). Companies must tell customers about their best deals.Ofcom. (2026, May 13). Connected Nations update: Spring 2026.Ofcom. (2026, July 20). Automatic compensation: What you need to know.Ofcom. (2026, August 25). Switching broadband provider.Ofcom. (2026, October 2). Social tariffs: Cheaper broadband and phone packages.Which?. (2025, November 25). Don't believe the hype: Most Black Friday deals the same price or cheaper at other times of the year, Which? finds.

Dr. Alex J. Martin-Smith CMgr DBA

Upleashed® limited

+443301221223 ext.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

How to Switch Broadband in the UK: One Touch Switch Explained

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BroadbandSwitch Publishes Black Friday Broadband Check as Sky and Virgin Media Join Early Sales News Provided By Upleashed® limited November 09, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.