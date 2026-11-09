This Veterans Day, AWARE Behavioral Health Highlights New Hope For Veterans Battling Treatment-Resistant Depression

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) When traditional antidepressants fail, innovative treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Spravato may offer veterans another path toward healing.

- Dr. Surin Sehdev, psychiatrist and owner of AWARE Behavioral Health

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many military veterans, the battles don't end when they return home. Depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other mental health challenges can persist long after military service. For some veterans, even seeking treatment doesn't bring the relief they desperately need.

This Veterans Day, AWARE Behavioral Health is raising awareness about treatment-resistant depression and the importance of expanding access to innovative mental health treatments for those who have served our country.

The need is growing. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs saw 2.2 million veterans for mental health care in fiscal year 2025, a 40 percent increase from a decade ago. More veterans are also getting care outside the VA. Veterans received more than 600,000 referrals to community behavioral health providers between fiscal years 2021 and 2024, and the number rose every year.

While traditional antidepressants can be effective for many individuals, some people experience treatment-resistant depression, a condition in which symptoms persist despite trying multiple appropriate medications. Research suggests that about one in three adults with major depression does not respond to oral antidepressants alone. For these individuals, relying on conventional approaches alone may leave them struggling without meaningful improvement.

"Veterans have already faced extraordinary challenges serving our country. When they seek help for depression and traditional medications aren't working, they deserve to know there are other options," said Dr. Surin Sehdev, psychiatrist and owner of AWARE Behavioral Health. "Treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravato can offer a different approach for eligible patients who haven't found relief through conventional treatments."

Unlike traditional antidepressants, TMS uses targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain involved in mood regulation. Spravato (esketamine), a prescription nasal spray administered under medical supervision, works through a different pathway than conventional antidepressants. Both are FDA-approved treatment options for certain patients with depression, including treatment-resistant depression.

For veterans who have spent months or even years searching for relief, access to additional treatment options can be an important turning point.

"One of the most important messages we can share is that not responding to traditional antidepressants doesn't mean someone is beyond help," added Dr. Sehdev. "There may be another path forward, and no veteran should feel that they've exhausted every opportunity to get better."

As the nation recognizes Veterans Day on November 11, AWARE Behavioral Health encourages veterans and their families to recognize the signs of persistent depression, ask questions about available treatments, and seek care from qualified mental health professionals.

Honoring veterans means more than thanking them for their service. It means ensuring they have access to the care, resources, and treatment options they need long after their military service ends.

About AWARE Behavioral Health

AWARE Behavioral Health is a Dallas–Fort Worth-based mental health care provider offering innovative treatment options for individuals experiencing depression and other mental health challenges. Through treatments including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravato (esketamine), AWARE works to provide additional options for eligible patients who have not experienced adequate relief through traditional approaches. For more information, visit

Media Interview Opportunity

Dr. Surin Sehdev, psychiatrist and owner of AWARE Behavioral Health, is available for interviews to discuss treatment-resistant depression among veterans, why conventional antidepressants don't work for everyone, and how newer treatment options may help individuals who continue to struggle.

Kristen Foley

KMicque Communications

+1 614-477-4445

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This Veterans Day, AWARE Behavioral Health Highlights New Hope for Veterans Battling Treatment-Resistant Depression News Provided By KMicque Communications November 09, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry



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