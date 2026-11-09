Shippinglabel Lists 2026 Last Days To Ship For Christmas: USPS Dec. 17-19, UPS Dec. 21-23, Fedex Dec. 21-23

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ground parcels ship earliest: FedEx Ground Dec. 17-23 by transit time, USPS Ground Advantage Dec. 17. UPS Ground has no fixed date; dates may be revised.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShippingLabel, an online shipping-label template tool, has compiled the 2026 holiday last-ship dates that the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx have published. All three schedules are built around arrival in time for Christmas: the Postal Service lists its dates for expected delivery before December 25, and UPS and FedEx list theirs for delivery by December 24.U.S. Postal Service, announced September 22, 2026, for the contiguous United States: USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail by December 17, Priority Mail by December 18 and Priority Mail Express by December 19. The same First-Class, Priority and Express dates apply to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories. USPS says Ground Advantage packages between the contiguous states and those locations have a service expectation of 10 days or more.UPS, in its 2026 year-end holiday schedule: UPS 3 Day Select by Monday, December 21; UPS 2nd Day Air by Tuesday, December 22; and UPS Next Day Air by Wednesday, December 23, with a UPS On-Call Pickup, a UPS Smart Pickup, another prearranged pickup, or a drop-off at The UPS Store or a UPS Authorized Service Location. UPS lists no fixed date for UPS Ground and points shippers to its time-in-transit tool at ups/ctc. UPS says a limited number of UPS Ground and UPS Standard packages will need extra transit time from November 16, 2026 through January 8, 2027. UPS lists November 26 and December 25 as holidays with no UPS pickup or delivery service.FedEx, in its 2026 shipping-deadlines chart: FedEx Express Saver by Monday, December 21; FedEx 2Day by Tuesday, December 22; and FedEx First Overnight, Priority Overnight and Standard Overnight by Wednesday, December 23. FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery depend on transit time: December 17 for five-day transit, December 18 for four days, December 21 for three days, December 22 for two days and December 23 for one day. FedEx bases the Ground dates on a regular scheduled pickup or a drop-off at a staffed FedEx location. FedEx lists December 24 as modified service and December 25 as closed.Read side by side, the schedules span six days. USPS Ground Advantage, First-Class Mail and a five-day FedEx Ground parcel share the earliest date in this list, Thursday, December 17, while UPS Next Day Air and the FedEx overnight services run through Wednesday, December 23. The Postal Service's final date, for Priority Mail Express, falls on Saturday, December 19, four days before those last overnight dates."All three carriers are working toward Christmas, but the last day to ship depends heavily on the service," said the ShippingLabel team. "Ground-type services can have the earliest cutoffs and depend on distance, so a shipper with a Christmas deadline should check the transit time for the specific route."UPS and FedEx both state that their dates are subject to change. Dates in this release are as published by each carrier and were read on November 9, 2026. They are the carriers' own dates, not a delivery guarantee from ShippingLabel, and current schedules are available from each carrier.ShippingLabel, available at , creates formatted label documents. It is not a shipping carrier, does not sell postage and is not affiliated with or endorsed by any carrier or online marketplace; postage is purchased separately. Carrier, service and marketplace names are trademarks of their respective owners.About ShippingLabelShippingLabel is an online shipping-label template tool made for sellers on eBay, Etsy, Amazon, Poshmark and Mercari. Free use requires no account and no credit card and gives unlimited letter-size or A4 label PDFs that carry a "FREE VERSION" watermark. Paid plans remove the watermark and add 4x6 thermal label format, and the Pro plan also includes CSV bulk import.Media contact:Media Relations, ShippingLabel...

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ShippingLabel Lists 2026 Last Days to Ship for Christmas: USPS Dec. 17-19, UPS Dec. 21-23, FedEx Dec. 21-23 News Provided By Watermelon Love November 09, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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