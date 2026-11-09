NXTPLAY Makes Its First Move Into Padel With Investment In Gallop Global, Promoter Of The Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - -NXTPLAY Makes Its First Move into Padel with Strategic Investment in Gallop Global, Promoter of the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1Co-founded by multiple-time European champion Thibaut Courtois, NXTPLAY makes its first investment in padel, joining forces with Dubai-born Gallop Global to grow its international event portfolio and develop new opportunities across global marketsDubai, UAE, 9 November 2026 – NXTPLAY, the investment platform co-founded by multiple-time European champion footballer Thibaut Courtois and Gonzalo Vila, has announced a strategic investment in Gallop Global, the Dubai-born company behind the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 and a growing portfolio of international sporting events and live experiences. The transaction marks NXTPLAY's first investment in padel, one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.The investment opens a long-term strategic partnership, bringing together NXTPLAY's investment vision, international network and expertise in sport and media with Gallop Global's proven capabilities in developing, commercialising and delivering major events.Gallop Global has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the international events industry. Its flagship property, Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, has become a prominent fixture on the Premier Padel calendar, attracting the world's leading players and international audiences to the UAE.Building on this foundation, Gallop Global is advancing an international growth strategy focused on expanding its portfolio of proprietary event concepts, entering new markets and developing long-term partnerships. The company is pursuing opportunities across Asia and other international destinations, with a particular emphasis on scalable event properties and the creation of sustainable commercial value.Through their partnership, NXTPLAY and Gallop Global aim to combine their respective capabilities, relationships and international reach to support the next phase of the company's development.Thibaut Courtois, Co-Founder of NXTPLAY, commented:"I have been a big padel fan for years. I follow the circuit closely, and tournaments like Dubai show how fast the sport is growing and the atmosphere it creates for players and fans. Sport has always been about much more than competition: it creates connections and brings people together across the world. Through NXTPLAY, we want to invest in companies with a clear vision and the ambition to build something meaningful, and padel is a space where we have a lot to contribute, from our network and experience in sport to our reach in media. Gallop Global has demonstrated its ability to deliver exceptional events, and we believe there is significant potential to take that experience into new markets. I am excited about what we can achieve together."Gonzalo Vila, CEO and Co-Founder of NXTPLAY, added:"Our investment in Gallop reflects our conviction in the company's business model, its management team and its international potential. Padel is a strategic vertical for NXTPLAY,and Gallop gives us a strong platform in the sport and in the Middle East. The team has built a solid foundation in the UAE, demonstrated its operational capabilities through major international events and developed an ambitious pipeline of opportunities. We see a compelling opportunity to work closely with them, contributing not only capital but also strategic support, commercial partnerships and access to our network as the business continues to scale."Iván Modia, CEO and Co-Founder of Gallop Global, stated:"Welcoming NXTPLAY as an investor and strategic partner represents an important milestone for Gallop. From the outset, our ambition has been to build an international company capable of creating, owning and developing distinctive event properties across multiple markets. Having Thibaut, Gonzalo and the NXTPLAY team alongside us brings valuable experience, relationships and a shared entrepreneurial vision. This partnership strengthens our ability to execute our international growth strategy and take Gallop into its next chapter."The announcement comes ahead of the 2026 Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 at Hamdan Sports Complex, where NXTPLAY will join Gallop Global as the tournament once again brings the world's best players to Dubai. Building on this momentum, the partnership with NXTPLAY marks a significant step in Gallop Global's next phase of growth, strengthening its international expansion strategy and its ambition to develop a diversified portfolio of leading event properties across global markets.About NXTPLAYNXTPLAY Capital is a sports investment and media platform based in Madrid, co-founded by Thibaut Courtois and Gonzalo Vila. NXTPLAY invests in and builds companies across sport, media and entertainment, with a portfolio spanning football clubs, motorsport, consumer brands and padel.NXTPLAY combines capital with media reach, athlete and industry relationships and an active, hands-on partnership approach, helping ambitious teams accelerate growth, build their brands and expand into new markets.About Gallop GlobalFounded in Dubai in 2023, Gallop Global is a Dubai-born investment and event management company specialising in the creation, acquisition, development and commercialisation of intellectual property in the international events industry.With a growing portfolio of proprietary concepts and international partnerships, the company combines strategic investment, commercial development and operational expertise to deliver major events and experiences.Its flagship properties include Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, one of the leading tournaments on the Premier Padel circuit, alongside an expanding pipeline of projects across the Middle East and Asia.

Elizabeth Rayment

Your Mind Media

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