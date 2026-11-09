Kerper and Bowron Receives Warranty Innovation Award for Transformative Technology Innovation

Second Peer-Reviewed Paper Published in Risks; Firm engages technology partner

- Lee Bowron, ACAS, MAAA, co-founder and co-inventorBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kerper and Bowron LLC today announced that the firm has received the Warranty Innovation Award for Transformative Technology Innovation at the Extended Warranty & Service Contract Innovations Conference in Chicago. John Kerper, FSA, MAAA, co-founder and co-inventor of the Kerper-Bowron Method, accepted the award.The award recognizes the patent-pending Kerper-Bowron Method. The method projects the expected cash flow of each service contract or manufacturer warranty, month by month, from point-of-sale data. Accounting recognition, liability measurement, regulatory compliance, and any collateralization or risk-transfer structure all extend from that same contract-level stream.The firm also announced publication of its second peer-reviewed paper in the journal Risks (MDPI), Volume 14, Issue 9, Article 213 (2026):“The Kerper–Bowron Method: Additional Notes on Manufacturer's Warranties and Collateralization Applications.” The paper builds on the foundational paper published earlier in Risks (MDPI) 14(3):44 (2026).The new paper extends the cash-flow engine to manufacturer-warranty accruals and to proposed applications in collateralized risk transfer, lending against service-contract equity, and risk-adjusted customer lifetime value.Intellectual property in the Kerper-Bowron Method is held by Irish Trinity LLC. U.S. non-provisional and corresponding PCT applications were filed 31 July 2026.Kerper and Bowron has engaged Caylent, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and Anthropic Preferred Services Partner, on technical work supporting the production readiness of the Kerper-Bowron Method. Funding support was provided from Amazon Web Services.“The award and the second peer-reviewed paper both reflect the same underlying advance,” said Lee Bowron, ACAS, MAAA, co-founder and co-inventor.“The method starts with the projected cash flow of one contract. Everything else-accounting, collateralization, and the structures that sit on top-follows from that stream.”The Method has been presented to academic, actuarial, and industry audiences, including a University of Leeds Mathematics seminar in the United Kingdom, the AICT/CAS Joint Property/Casualty and Health Actuarial Seminar in Taipei, and the Consumer Credit Industry Association conference in Atlanta. Lee Bowron and John Kerper will next present on the Kerper-Bowron Method at the F&I Reinsurance & Product Conference in Arizona on November 17, 2026.About Kerper and Bowron LLC and Irish Trinity LLCKerper and Bowron LLC is an actuarial, accounting, and insurance consulting firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, founded in 2003 by John Kerper, FSA, MAAA, and Lee Bowron, ACAS, MAAA. The firm focuses on F&I, service contracts, manufacturer warranties, captives, and related risk and capital applications.Irish Trinity LLC holds the intellectual property in the Kerper-Bowron Method and is the commercial vehicle for its further development and application.Award link:

Lee Bowron

Kerper and Bowron LLC

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Kerper and Bowron Receives Warranty Innovation Award for Transformative Technology Innovation News Provided By Kerper and Bowron LLC November 09, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing



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