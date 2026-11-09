Pittsburgh Personal Stylist Lauren Borres Launches Lauren Styles

Lauren Borres, founder of Lauren Styles, offers in-home closet edits and personal styling services in Pittsburgh, PA.

Former Stitch Fix Senior Stylist brings flat-rate in-home closet edits, personal shopping, and relocation wardrobe plans to Greater Pittsburgh.

- Lauren Borres, Founder of Lauren StylesPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lauren Borres, a wardrobe stylist with more than a decade of experience in fashion merchandising, retail management, and personal styling, has launched Lauren Styles ( ). Based in Franklin Park in Pittsburgh's North Hills, the independent practice offers in-home closet edits, personal shopping, special event styling, and virtual lookbooks for women and men across the Greater Pittsburgh area.Before starting her own business as an independent Pittsburgh personal stylist, Borres spent more than seven years at Stitch Fix, where she advanced to Senior Stylist and styled more than 60 clients every week across a wide range of body types, budgets, and lifestyles. She also coached and mentored other stylists on the team and previously managed a women's apparel store and worked in merchandising. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Merchandising with a minor in fashion design from Ursuline College.On her practice's website, Borres writes that her approach focuses on real-life wardrobes rather than chasing fashion trends or pushing clients to overspend."I've styled women and men across every body type, budget, and closet situation. My job is to work with what's real, not to criticize it," Borres writes. "I focus on cuts and sizes that fit you now, not an ideal. Whether you're shopping thrift or designer, we'll make a plan that respects what you want to spend."Unlike traditional image consultants who bill by the hour or department store shoppers tied to a single retail floor, Borres publishes upfront flat-rate pricing on her in-home closet edits and personal styling services page and keeps styling fees separate from clothing purchases:"The Closet Edit works entirely from what you already own," Borres explains in her service overview. "Other services, like the Signature Style Refresh, involve choosing new pieces, and we set a clothing budget together up front. You always decide what to buy, from wherever you want, and I never pressure you."Core packages at Lauren Styles include:- The Closet Edit ($595): A three-hour in-home session reviewing the client's main closet piece by piece to decide what to keep, tailor, or donate, styling and photographing at least eight new outfits from existing clothes, organizing the closet by category and season, and delivering a prioritized shopping list for missing pieces within five business days.- Signature Style Refresh ($850): Borres pre-pulls clothing in advance at local stores or online so the client arrives to a stocked fitting room, builds 12 outfits for work, weekends, and events during a three-hour session, and receives a photo Style Guide.- Pittsburgh Welcome Wardrobe ($1,000): Built for newcomers relocating to Pittsburgh from warmer climates, combining the Signature Style Refresh with a four-season plan for layers, footwear, rain and snow gear, and winter outerwear, plus a virtual check-in before the client's first winter.- Special Event Styling ($350) and Virtual Style Lookbooks ($225): Head-to-toe outfit sourcing for weddings, galas, photo shoots, and interviews, as well as digital shoppable lookbooks for remote clients.Local clients include top-ranked Pittsburgh real estate agent Tarasa Hurley of River Point Realty, who ranks in the top 1% of agents nationwide and recently featured Borres in a local guide to working with a personal stylist in Pittsburgh after referring a relocating homebuyer to the service."Lauren Borres is an extremely gifted stylist. She truly listens, taking the time to understand both your goals and what makes you feel comfortable," Hurley wrote in a client testimonial on the company's website. "Her eye for color is exceptional, and while she stays on top of current trends, what impresses me most is how she blends them with classic, flattering pieces that will never go out of style. Her own style is impeccable, and I love how she dresses me for public events."In-person sessions include travel within 15 miles of Franklin Park at no extra charge, covering city neighborhoods such as Shadyside, Lawrenceville, and Downtown Pittsburgh, as well as North Hills and Ohio River suburbs including Sewickley, Wexford, Cranberry Township, Fox Chapel, and McCandless.To learn more or book a free 20-minute discovery call, visit .About Lauren StylesFounded by personal stylist Lauren Borres in Franklin Park, Pennsylvania, Lauren Styles provides in-home closet edits, personal shopping, special event styling, and virtual wardrobe lookbooks for women and men across Greater Pittsburgh and online.

Lauren Borres

Lauren Styles

+1 4124272864

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pittsburgh Personal Stylist Lauren Borres Launches Lauren Styles News Provided By All Pittsburgh Homes November 09, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.