Headset Now Gives Cannabis Brands A Comprehensive View Of Their Markets, Down To The Retailer

Menu Presence is now included in Headset Insights at no extra cost, giving cannabis brands a comprehensive view of their markets.

Menu Presence is now in Headset Insights at no extra cost, pairing verified sales with daily-refreshed menu data, down to the retailer.

- Cy Scott, Co-founder and CEO of HeadsetSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Headset, the decision intelligence platform for the cannabis industry, today announced that Menu Presence is now included with Headset Insights at no extra cost. Insights has shown brands how their products, categories, and competitors perform across every major market. Now it goes further, down to the retailer. For the first time, Insights shows brands verified retailer sales alongside what is happening across the retailers in their markets: who carries their competitors, and how they are priced. Menu Presence is available now in customers' Insights accounts, for the states a customer subscribes to.Brands rarely have a complete view of their retailers and the market. Tools built on menu data show what is listed and at what price, but not the verified sales behind it. Sales data shows how a brand performed, but not who carries its competitors or how it is priced against the market. Decisions made on one view alone leave brands guessing.Headset now brings both together. Point-of-sale data, built on more than 1.9 billion cannabis sales receipts and more than $100 billion in sales captured, shows what actually sold. Menu Presence, built from online menus that Headset collects and refreshes daily, shows where products are sold, at what price, and how a brand's presence compares with its competitors'. That is decision intelligence: a comprehensive view of the market that brands can base decisions on."Menu data alone doesn't show brands the complete market," said Cy Scott, Co-founder and CEO of Headset. "It shows what is listed, but not what sold. With Menu Presence in Insights, brands can see which retailers carry them and their competitors, and how they are priced against the market, right next to the verified sales behind it. That is the complete picture brands need to decide where to grow and where to defend with confidence."What brands can do with Menu Presence- See which retailers and MSOs carry their brand and their competitors', and their penetration state by state- See their average rank in each store's category, with items on menus and the share on sale- Check their listed price against the market by category, package size, and state- Drill into stores for estimated daily sales and inventory on handBrands can access all of this data with AI too. With the MCP Connector, customers can use Headset data in ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Gemini, Cursor, Muse, Grok Bot, and more, and Ask Insights answers plain-language questions inside Insights. Both are available as add-ons to Insights.AvailabilityMenu Presence is included with Headset Insights at no extra cost for the states a customer subscribes to, and is available now in customers' accounts. Menu Presence covers stores with an online menu, is refreshed daily, and shows estimated sales based on inventory movement. Verified sales in Insights are at the market level, and Menu Presence adds the retailer-by-retailer view of who carries what, and at what price. Support information is available at headset. Brands that are not yet Insights customers can learn more at headset/insights or contact Headset's sales team at headset/contact-us.About HeadsetHeadset is the decision intelligence platform for the cannabis industry. Brands, retailers and investors use Headset's insights and connected, AI-enabled tools, which bring point-of-sale and menu data together, to see the complete market picture and make confident decisions in real time. Founded in 2015, Headset is built on more than 1.9 billion cannabis sales receipts captured from nearly 11,000 data sources across every major market. Learn more at headset.

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Menu Presence in Headset Insights.

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Headset Now Gives Cannabis Brands a Comprehensive View of Their Markets, Down to the Retailer News Provided By Headset November 09, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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