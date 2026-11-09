Patchmaster Expands Into Baltimore With Specialized Drywall Repair And Interior Painting Services

Cortney Williams, Franchise Owner, PatchMaster North Baltimore

Entrepreneur Cortney Williams brings corporate leadership experience and a commitment to exceptional customer service to Baltimore City and surrounding areas.

- Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMasterBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PatchMaster, a leading franchise specializing in drywall repair and interior painting services, announces the opening of its newest Maryland location, which began serving customers in September under the ownership of local entrepreneur Cortney Williams. Serving homeowners and businesses throughout Baltimore City and surrounding Baltimore County communities, the new location provides professional drywall repair and interior painting solutions backed by a commitment to quality workmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction.Williams brings an extensive background in technology, project management, and program leadership. With a master's degree in project management and a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, she has spent her career leading complex initiatives, managing teams, and improving business operations. She now plans to apply that experience to building a trusted local home-services company."PatchMaster stood out to me because of its specialized business model and the opportunity to address a common need in our community," said Williams. "Homeowners and property managers often struggle to find reliable professionals for smaller drywall repairs and interior painting projects. I saw an opportunity to combine my business experience with a service people need and build a company known for professionalism, responsiveness, and quality."Williams is focused on building a lasting legacy for her family and creating opportunities in the community. As a Black business owner, she takes pride in growing a local company grounded in quality service and strong relationships. Her fiancé, Davon Taylor, serves as General Manager, overseeing daily operations and supporting the company's growth. Together, they are focused on developing a skilled team, creating local employment opportunities, and building relationships with homeowners, property managers, real estate professionals, and local businesses."Cortney brings an impressive combination of leadership experience, operational expertise, and entrepreneurial vision to PatchMaster," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "Her commitment to building a strong local business and delivering an exceptional customer experience aligns with what we look for in our franchise owners. We're excited to welcome her to the PatchMaster family and support her growth in the Baltimore market."PatchMaster North Baltimore specializes in drywall and ceiling repairs, drywall installation, texture matching, and interior painting. From repairing holes, cracks, and water-damaged drywall to completing larger drywall and painting projects, the team serves Baltimore City and surrounding communities, including Towson, Lutherville-Timonium, Cockeysville, Perry Hall, Parkville, Owings Mills, Pikesville, and neighboring areas.For more information or to schedule service, contact Cortney at..., call 667-228-9860, or visit PatchMaster.

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PatchMaster Expands into Baltimore with Specialized Drywall Repair and Interior Painting Services News Provided By PatchMaster November 09, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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