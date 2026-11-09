IA Verwaltungs Gmbh Facilitates Partner Announcement On Russianbrokers Investment Residency Resource

DINKLAGE, GERMANY, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IA Verwaltungs GmbH is facilitating the publication of a partner announcement concerning RussianBrokers, an English-language information and client enquiry platform associated with licensed Russian broker Investica LLC. The announcement highlights a resource intended to help foreign nationals understand the legal and practical requirements for Russian residency through qualifying investments.The platform explains an investment-based residence permit pathway under Russian legislation that may allow eligible foreign investors to apply for permanent residency without first obtaining a temporary residence permit.One available route involves investing at least RUB 30 million in an eligible Russian company, subject to statutory operating-history, tax-payment and other qualification requirements. The relevant framework includes Russian Government Resolution No. 2573.Unlike immigration routes that require establishing a new business, this pathway may involve acquiring shares in an existing qualifying Russian company. Purchasing shares alone does not guarantee immigration eligibility: the issuer, transaction and supporting evidence must meet the applicable legal criteria.Connecting Investment Requirements With Brokerage AccessRussianBrokers addresses two related challenges for international investors: assessing whether a proposed investment meets Russian immigration requirements and understanding how foreign nationals can access Russian securities markets under current regulations.. The legal framework for investment-based residence permits and qualifying share investments. Brokerage account opening and documentation of securities ownership. The Type“In” account framework for certain new foreign investments. Cross-border funding restrictions, compliance requirements and application documentationThe platform emphasizes that eligibility should be assessed before a securities transaction is undertaken.Licensed Brokerage InfrastructureBrokerage services described on RussianBrokers are provided by Investica LLC, a St. Petersburg-based securities market participant licensed by the Bank of Russia and a member of the Moscow Exchange. Investica holds brokerage, dealer, depositary and securities management licences.For eligible international clients, services may be available under applicable Russian regulations, including the Type“In” framework introduced in 2025 for certain new foreign investments. Account opening, transactions and cross-border transfers remain subject to applicable laws, sanctions restrictions,compliance procedures and financial institutions' policies.RussianBrokers is an English-language information and client enquiry platform, not a separately licensed financial institution.A Residence Permit Pathway, Not Citizenship by InvestmentQualifying investments may provide a basis for applying for a Russian residence permit; they do not automatically confer citizenship. Applicants must meet applicable investment and immigration requirements and obtain approval from competent Russian authorities. Eligibility may depend on nationality, residence, investment structure, source of funds and other restrictions.Information for International InvestorsThe platform offers an English-language investor guide, explanations of the Type“In” account regime and an enquiry process for prospective applicants seeking an initial eligibility assessment.Website:Investor guide: russian-residency-by-investmentAbout RussianBrokersRussianBrokers is an English-language information and client enquiry platform focused on Russian residency through qualifying investments and access to brokerage services offered by Investica LLC.About Investica LLCInvestica LLC is a Russian licensed securities market participant and member of the Moscow Exchange. Official website: . Brokerage licence: No. 040-14266-100000.Partner Publishing ArrangementIA Verwaltungs GmbH is acting as the publishing and distribution partner for this announcement. The information about RussianBrokers and Investica LLC is provided on behalf of RussianBrokers. IA Verwaltungs GmbH does not own or operate RussianBrokers and is not the provider of the brokerage services described here.Important NoticeThis announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer of securities or a guarantee of immigration eligibility. Securities investments involve financial risk. Brokerage services, funding arrangements and residence permit applications are subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Anton Mamaev

iaverwaltungs

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IA Verwaltungs GmbH Facilitates Partner Announcement on RussianBrokers Investment Residency Resource News Provided By iaverwaltungs November 09, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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