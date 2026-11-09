Bioneex Appoints Former Amazon Data Scientist Dr. Sergiy Golovin As Chief Technology Officer

Appointment strengthens technical leadership across AI development platform architecture and therapeutic asset evaluation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bioneex, an AI-powered search and evaluation platform that helps biopharma companies and investors identify therapeutic assets for partnering and investment, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sergiy Golovin as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Golovin, a former Amazon data scientist and AI product builder, will lead Bioneex's product vision, platform architecture and AI development.As CTO, Dr. Golovin will oversee Bioneex's technology roadmap, product architecture and AI model development. His responsibilities will include defining product requirements for search and single-asset evaluation, establishing model evaluation priorities, and guiding the integration of predictive capabilities into the platform. He will work with the engineering team to translate these priorities into implementation and product releases.“This appointment strengthens Bioneex's technical leadership as we advance our search and evaluation platform,” said Dr. Smbat Rafayelyan, Founder and CEO of Bioneex.“Dr. Golovin's experience in predictive modelling and AI product development will support the integration of new analytical capabilities and the continued development of tools for biopharma asset scouting and evaluation.”Dr. Golovin's technical experience spans predictive modelling, machine learning and AI product development. He developed predictive models at Amazon and machine learning solutions for Fortune 500 companies, and has advised and co-founded early-stage technology startups. His background combines quantitative analysis with experience translating business requirements into AI applications. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Minnesota.Bioneex combines information submitted directly by drug development companies with curated company records and public data. Users describe their search priorities in plain language and refine them through dialogue to identify relevant assets, review supporting evidence and connect with the companies that own them. Owner-submitted information adds context on development status, availability and partnering intent.“Our technical priorities are to improve the relevance of asset matching and expand the analytical capabilities available for individual asset evaluation,” said Dr. Golovin.“The focus is on integrating owner-submitted information, curated records and predictive models into a workflow that provides clear supporting evidence for business development and investment decisions.”Bioneex is also developing additional AI capabilities for single-asset evaluation and deeper diligence. The company plans to share further details as that work progresses.About BioneexBioneex is an AI-powered search and evaluation platform for therapeutic assets. It connects biopharma companies and investors with drug development companies, combining owner-submitted information, curated company records and public data to support asset scouting, evaluation and partnering. Bioneex is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.For more information, visit .Media contact

Madelyn De Los Santos

Putnam Insights

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Bioneex Appoints Former Amazon Data Scientist Dr. Sergiy Golovin as Chief Technology Officer News Provided By Madelyn De Los Santos, Putnam Insights November 09, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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