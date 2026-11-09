Maono Launches The PD500W Hybrid Microphone For Modern Creators

The hybrid microphone combines wireless, USB-C and XLR connectivity with 32-bit float internal recording for flexible creator workflows.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maono, a leading global professional microphone brand, today announced the availability of the PD500W Hybrid Microphone, a professional dynamic microphone system designed to support modern creators across podcasting, streaming, video production, interviews and live content creation. Combining 2.4GHz wireless, USB-C and XLR connectivity with optional 32-bit float internal recording and safety-track backup, the PD500W offers a flexible audio solution for a range of production workflows. The Maono PD500W is available globally via the Maono website and Amazon US with pricing starting at US$399 for the Basic Version and US$429 for the Desk Stand Bundle.The retail launch follows a successful 60-day Kickstarter campaign, which concluded on August 30, 2026, with 279 backers pledging US$100,124-more than double its original US$50,000 funding goal. The PD500W was developed around a practical challenge facing modern creators: a single recording session may begin at a desk, move to an on-location interview and later transition to a mobile or studio setup. By combining three connection options-USB-C, XLR and compatible 2.4GHz wireless-with internal recording, the PD500W gives creators the flexibility to adapt to different devices and production environments without switching microphones.Designed for Modern Production EnvironmentsProfessional dynamic microphones are widely valued for their ability to capture clear vocal recordings while minimizing unwanted background noise. However, conventional setups often require external audio interfaces, preamps, complex gain staging and separate backup recording solutions, which can make it challenging to move between different production environments.The PD500W addresses these challenges with a hybrid connectivity platform that supports USB-C, XLR and 2.4GHz wireless operation. USB-C enables direct connection to computers and mobile devices, while XLR integrates with existing audio interfaces and mixers. Wireless connectivity, through compatible USB-C or multi-output receivers, supports mobile recording and camera-based production. Beyond these connection options, the microphone also features internal recording, allowing creators to maintain a local copy of their audio while recording through a computer, camera or other compatible device.This versatility allows creators to use one microphone across a range of production environments, from desktop podcasting and livestreaming to mobile content creation, on-location interviews and professional studio recording, without having to rebuild their audio setup for each workflow.Maono has also refined the product's industrial design to support cleaner production environments. The microphone integrates concealed cable routing through its U-shaped yoke system, while a dedicated rear I/O hub consolidates USB-C, headphone monitoring and XLR connections to create a streamlined workspace.Integrated Recording ProtectionA key feature of the PD500W is its focus on recording reliability. Interviews, podcasts and live recordings frequently contain moments that cannot be recreated, making redundancy increasingly important for professional content production.To address this need, the PD500W features 32GB of onboard storage and supports internal WAV recording in both 24-bit and 32-bit float formats. While 32-bit float provides greater flexibility for adjusting recording levels in post-production, internal recording creates an additional audio file directly within the microphone.The system also includes a selectable -9dB safety-track feature that generates a lower-level backup recording to help mitigate unexpected volume spikes. Together, these recording safeguards reduce reliance on a single recording path and provide added confidence when capturing important content.Enhanced Production WorkflowsBeyond audio capture, the PD500W has been developed to streamline post-production workflows. When paired with the multi-output wireless receiver, the PD500W supports timecode synchronization to simplify alignment between internal recordings and compatible camera footage.The microphone also integrates with MaonoLink, Maono's companion software platform, which provides access to AI-powered transcription, translation and summarization capabilities. These tools are designed to accelerate content review, highlight key discussion points and assist with the creation of production notes, transcripts and supporting content assets.Developed with input from creators and beta testers, the PD500W has undergone refinements based on real-world feedback. Updates include an improved Mute Lock function to help prevent accidental muting, enhanced wireless stability, upgraded metal controls and an extension component for broader boom arm compatibility. These refinements reflect Maono's focus on making professional recording tools more practical and reliable in everyday production environments.Maono also offers an affiliate program for the PD500W, paying up to 15% commission. For further details, please click here.About MaonoMaono is a global professional microphone brand dedicated to making professional sound more accessible to creators, streamers, podcasters and music enthusiasts. Guided by the belief that“Your Voice Matters,” Maono combines professional audio performance with intuitive usability across gaming, livestreaming, podcasting, music recording and video creation. As a pioneer of hybrid microphones, Maono brings wireless creative freedom, USB plug-and-play simplicity and XLR professional expandability into its product innovation. Maono believes professional sound can be simple.For additional product information, visit:

Mona, Public Relations Specialist

Maono Technology Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maono Launches the PD500W Hybrid Microphone for Modern Creators News Provided By Press Release Co. November 09, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.