Hope And Help Center Of Central Florida, Inc. Awarded Ryan White Part D Grant From HRSA

Award marks a significant milestone in expanding community services in the Central Florida region.

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hope and Help Center of Central Florida, Inc. (dba Hope & Help) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Ryan White Part D Grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The award marks a pivotal milestone in the nonprofit's strategic plan to expand and strengthen its services throughout Central Florida, with new services slated to begin in December 2026.“This is a historic and significant achievement for our organization,” says CEO Thresa Giles.“It represents a significant new chapter for us and our work to meet the needs of people living with HIV.”HRSA's Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part D supports outpatient, family-centered primary and specialty medical care and support services for low-income women, infants, children and youth with HIV. The program helps connect eligible individuals with care and services that support better HIV health outcomes. Part D funding can support medical care, clinical quality management and services and allowable support services such as case management, transportation and community outreach. The grant was previously administered by the Department of Health of Orlando for 30 years.For Hope and Help Center of Central Florida, Inc., the grant advances a strategic priority for a program that has worked tirelessly in the Central Florida region since 1988. With this grant, the nonprofit will be able to expand access to services and strengthen its response to community needs. December 2026 will mark the beginning of its new services under the Part D grant.Those looking for specific information about the services and support offered starting in December can reach out to Hope and Help Center of Central Florida, Inc. through its website, hopeandhelp.For more information, media inquiries or requests for interviews, please contact Anna Kate Womack, publicist at Otter PR, via email at....About Hope and Help Center of Central Florida, Inc.Hope and Help Center of Central Florida, Inc. provides HIV/STI prevention, testing, treatment and healthcare services across seven Central Florida counties. For more than three decades, the organization has worked to reduce barriers to quality care, improve health outcomes and support individuals and communities affected by HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

Anna Kate Womack

Otter PR

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Hope and Help Center of Central Florida, Inc. Awarded Ryan White Part D Grant from HRSA News Provided By Anna Kate Womack, Otter PR November 09, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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