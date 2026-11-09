ADIFF NY 2026 CELEBRATES AFRICAN CINEMA: STORIES OF CULTURE, CHANGE, AND RESILIENCE

"Marxism and Period Pains" in competition for "Best film directed by a woman of color"

FREE Community Screening of "Ben'imana", Rwanda's official submission for 2027 Academy Awards

"Black Girl" by Ousmane Sembène

Featuring Oscar submissions from Morocco and Rwanda, contemporary stories of economic transformation, justice and cultural identity, and African cinema classics

- ADIFF New York 2026NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 34th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF NY 2026 ) invites audiences on a cinematic journey across Africa, celebrating the continent's rich storytelling traditions, cultural diversity, and contemporary creativity. This year's selection brings together intimate portraits of family and belonging, compelling stories of economic and social change, and cinematic explorations of history, identity, and the pursuit of justice.Taking place from November 27 through December 13 at Teachers College, Columbia University; Cinema Village; The Forum at Columbia University; and online throughout the United States, the festival brings together emerging voices, acclaimed filmmakers, and classics of African cinema.Highlights of this year's selection include Morocco's and Rwanda's official Oscar submissions, Strawberries and Ben'Imana, respectively.MOROCCAN CINEMA: CULTURAL HERITAGE, IDENTITY, AND CONTEMPORARY STORIESMoroccan cinema has gained increasing prominence on the international film scene over the past five years, with filmmakers bringing distinctive perspectives on contemporary life, cultural heritage, identity, and migration.Leading the line-up is the gala screening of Strawberries (La Más Dulce), directed by Laïla Marrakchi, Morocco's official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Academy Awards..Goundafa, the Cursed Song (Morocco) - In Morocco's High Atlas Mountains, the arrival of a conservative imam disrupts village life, challenging Amazigh musical traditions and the community's cultural identity..Heir to the Secrets / L'Héritier des secrets (Canada/Morocco) - A letter from Montreal sets a man on a journey into his family's past, uncovering secrets that reshape his understanding of identity, memory, and belonging..Tazzeka (Morocco/France) - A young man raised by his grandmother in a Moroccan village follows his passion for cooking to Paris, where culinary ambition meets the realities of migration and undocumented life.CHINA AND AFRICA: STORIES OF ECONOMIC CHANGE AND HUMAN CONNECTIONChina is a major presence in Africa today. Two filmmakers have turned their cameras toward the relationship between China and Africa. Through compelling characters and dramatic storytelling, these films explore the human dimensions of economic transformation, raising questions about opportunity, responsibility, and who ultimately benefits from development..The Shadow of Greed (Nigeria) - A Chinese project manager overseeing a major highway development in southwestern Nigeria becomes entangled in a complex struggle involving corruption, conflicting ambitions, and local resistance..A Taste of Our Land (Rwanda) - When an elderly man discovers a gold nugget on his land, now occupied by a Chinese-operated mining company, a confrontation unfolds over ownership, wealth, and the meaning of prosperity.JUSTICE AND DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAFilms that examine the postcolonial nation-building process across the African continent and the role that justice and democracy play in shaping it. Through stories rooted in historical memory, individual courage, and the aspirations of new generations, ADIFF's Justice and Democracy in Africa line-up looks at the struggles, choices, and possibilities that continue to shape African societies today..Ben'Imana - Free Community Screening (Rwanda/France/Côte d'Ivoire/Gabon/Norway) - Rwanda's official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Academy Awards. Set in Rwanda in 2012, nearly two decades after the genocide against the Tutsi, this moving drama explores the difficult journey toward justice, reconciliation, and healing..The Foolishness of God: A Forgiveness Journey with Desmond Tutu (United States/South Africa) - Filmed over 15 years, this documentary offers an intimate portrait of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his reflections on forgiveness, justice, and the possibilities of reconciliation..Kinshasa Makambo (Democratic Republic of the Congo/France) - Three young activists risk everything in their struggle for democratic change, offering a gripping, firsthand portrait of political engagement and the aspirations of Congolese youth..She Had a Dream (Tunisia/France) - Ghofrane, a young Black Tunisian woman, enters politics to challenge racism and discrimination while pursuing her aspirations for herself and her country's future.ADIFF PUBLIC AWARD FOR BEST FILM DIRECTED BY A WOMAN OF COLORFour African films are competing for the ADIFF Public Award for Best Film Directed by a Woman of Color, an audience award recognizing the work of women filmmakers of color..Ben'Imana (Rwanda) - Featured in ADIFF's Justice and Democracy in Africa line-up..Laundry / Uhlanjululo (South Africa/Switzerland) - A family drama set against the backdrop of apartheid-era South Africa, exploring the intersections of artistic expression, personal aspirations, and family relationships..Marxism and Period Pains (South Africa) - A thoughtful exploration of women's everyday experiences, examining healthcare, economic inequality, and the challenges faced by women and girls..Strawberries (Morocco) - Directed by Laïla Marrakchi and featured as a gala presentation at ADIFF.AFRICAN CINEMA CLASSICS: CELEBRATING A RICH CINEMATIC HERITAGEADIFF celebrates the artistic heritage of African cinema with a selection of influential films that helped shape the continent's cinematic language and continue to inspire filmmakers today..Black Girl (Senegal/France, 1966) - Ousmane Sembène's groundbreaking first feature tells the story of a young Senegalese woman employed by a French family, offering a powerful exploration of colonialism, identity, and personal dignity..Bezness (Tunisia, 1992) - A provocative portrait of tourism, cultural encounters, and the complex relationships between North Africa and Europe..Kukurantumi: Road to Accra (Ghana, 1983) - King Ampaw's lively and humorous portrait of family relationships, generational differences, and social change in Ghana..Shaihu Umar (Nigeria, 1976) - Presented in a restored version, this visually rich historical drama brings to life West African traditions and explores the legacy of slavery through a deeply human story.These films offer audiences an opportunity to revisit major works of African cinema and discover the distinctive artistic visions of pioneering filmmakers.TICKETS AND PASSES.General admission tickets are $15, with discounted tickets for seniors (65+) and students with valid ID at $13. VIP and gala screenings with receptions range from $30 to $50..Festival passes and virtual screening options are also available.For the complete program, screening times, tickets, and passes, visit .ABOUT THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALFounded in Harlem in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival has spent more than three decades presenting films that broaden perspectives on the global Black experience. Through a diverse selection of works by established and emerging filmmakers, ADIFF introduces audiences to stories and cinematic traditions that enrich our understanding of Africa and its diaspora.The African selection at ADIFF NY 2026 reflects the festival's longstanding commitment to cinema as both artistic expression and cultural discovery. By bringing together films that explore history, identity, social change, and the complexities of everyday life, ADIFF invites audiences to experience the diversity of African societies and the universal human stories that connect us.At a time when cultural understanding is increasingly important, the festival celebrates cinema's unique power to cross borders, challenge perceptions, inspire dialogue, and open new perspectives.Cinema Opens Worlds.The 34th Annual New York ADIFF is made possible with support from ArtMattan Films, the New York City Council for the Arts, West Harlem Development Corporation, New York City Tourism + Conventions, the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), and the Office of Community Affairs and the George Clement Bond Center for African Education at Teachers College, Columbia University.Press screeners, film images, and interviews with filmmakers and festival representatives are available upon request.FESTIVAL DETAILS34th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival - ADIFF NY 2026Dates: November 27–December 13, 2026Venues: Teachers College, Columbia University; Cinema Village; and The Forum at Columbia UniversityFestival Program, Tickets & Virtual Access:Press Contact: Fanta Toure... | 347-233-1053

Diarah N'Daw-Spech

African Diaspora International Film Festival

+1 212-864-1760

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ADIFF NY 2026 CELEBRATES AFRICAN CINEMA: STORIES OF CULTURE, CHANGE, AND RESILIENCE News Provided By African Diaspora International Film Festival November 09, 2026, 14:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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