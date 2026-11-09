Executives from Qualtrics, Pluralsight and BILL join pmtbox leadership team

pmtbox names Austin Nilsson VP of operations, Matt Wawro head of sales, and Jenny Lieb head of marketing and expert services to lead its enterprise push

- Wayne Hamilton, co-founder and CEO, pmtboxOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- pmtbox, the enterprise commerce platform that unifies payments, risk and data for operators, announced it has hired three executives to lead its operations, sales and marketing teams. Austin Nilsson joins as vice president of operations, Matt Wawro as head of sales and Jenny Lieb as head of marketing and expert services.The appointments follow pmtbox's $15 million seed round in April, led by Tandem Ventures, and the company's recent addition of Coupons founder Steven Boal to its board of directors. They give pmtbox the commercial leadership it needs to serve larger, more complex operators, including those running many locations or multiple brands.“Operators come to us because they're tired of running their business on systems they don't control and can't see into,” said Wayne Hamilton, co-founder and CEO of pmtbox.“As we take on bigger operators, we know we need a team that can deliver their outcomes at the standards they expect from their partners. Austin, Matt and Jenny have done that work at Qualtrics, Pluralsight and BILL, and they believe that our job is to give operators leverage, not another dependency.”Nilsson joins after over 17 years Qualtrics. As an early employee, he built out multiple functions across Operations as the company grew, as well as leading products into new markets, helping Qualtrics grow from startup to category leader during his tenure. Most recently he led Professional Services for North and South America, focused on driving optimal solutions for its most strategic customers.Wawro provides pmtbox with the know-how to scale go-to-market operations from smb into the enterprise. He spent six years focused solely building and operating successful SDRs programs across enterprise and named account motions at both Pluralsight and Liferay. He also brings payments-industry sales experience, where he most recently led BILL's highest-performing mid-market sales team.Lieb brings decades of experience working with customers to understand their operations and developing their go-to-market strategy. She spent a decade at Deloitte Consulting within their technology consulting arm before holding customer experience, product strategy, and customer success leadership roles at Qualtrics. She led the customers section of the IPO roadshow for Qualtrics leading to the acquisition by SAP for $8 billion, Most recently serving as inaugural director of L.E.K. Consulting's digital service line growing it to be a major influence in the firm's global revenue mix.The three join a leadership team built around Hamilton and co-founder Pete Kledaras. Hamilton has spent 20 years in payment processing, and Kledaras previously served as chief risk officer at CashStar, the digital gift card platform Boal co-founded and chaired. The company's board includes Hamilton, Boal, Tandem Ventures founding partner Alex Bean and Finicity founder Nick Thomas.The company is using its seed funding to expand its engineering, risk and enterprise teams.About pmtboxThe pmtbox enterprise commerce platform puts data and control back in the hands of operators. Legacy vendors each cover one step of the payment lifecycle. The platform runs payment processing, fraud prevention, chargeback management and payment intelligence as one system, replacing the separate processor, fraud tool, chargeback manager and dispute recovery firm operators pay for today with one partner and flat, bundled pricing. The company runs fraud, disputes and payment optimization for operators and covers the full cost of any fraud it approves. Because pmtbox sees payment data from checkout to chargeback, operators increase approved sales, cut fraud losses and lower processing costs, and their teams run the business. Founded on the principle that infrastructure should strengthen operator leverage rather than create dependency, pmtbox builds for operators running many locations or multiple brands. For more information, visit pmtbox.

Steve Jensen

Surge PR

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Executives from Qualtrics, Pluralsight and BILL join pmtbox leadership team News Provided By Surge PR November 09, 2026, 14:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology



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