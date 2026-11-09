Anker Launches Magstand Charging Station, Redefining The Bedside Charging Experience

Anker MagStand Charging Station

MagStand Charging Station Bedside

The new station pairs Qi2 25W wireless charging with a customizable smart display for favorite photos, live weather and charging insights.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anker today announced the launch of its MagStand Charging Station on Anker. First unveiled at IFA 2026 in Berlin, the new bedside charging station combines a customizable smart display with fast magnetic wireless charging, a retractable USB-C cable and a rear USB-C port. Its integrated design brings convenient charging and interactive display features together in one compact station.A smart display that goes beyond chargingMore than a traditional charging indicator, the 1.54-inch smart display adds a new dimension to the bedside experience. Customizable through the Anker Power app, it allows users to showcase favorite photos, check live weather updates or enjoy an AI pet screensaver, bringing a distinctive visual element to the nightstand.The display also offers a convenient way to monitor charging performance, providing real-time information on charging power, progress, temperature status and estimated time remaining. At bedtime, a two-second press on the touch ring turns off the screen.Fast, versatile charging with intelligent coolingThe charging station delivers up to Qi2 25W magnetic wireless charging. For additional flexibility, a built-in 1.2-meter (3.9-foot) retractable USB-C cable provides up to 60W of power, while a rear USB-C port offers up to 30W for another device.To help manage heat during fast wireless charging, Anker's SnapCool active cooling technology works alongside ActiveShield 5.0, which monitors temperature throughout charging.For overnight use, a double-tap on the touch ring activates Care Mode, automatically adjusting charging power and turning off the cooling fan for quieter operation.Thoughtfully designed for the nightstandInspired by handmade pottery, the charging station features a soft, rounded silhouette designed to complement the bedside environment. The built-in retractable cable extends when needed and tucks neatly away afterward, helping maintain a clutter-free nightstand.Designed for everyday durability, the cable has been tested through more than 10,000 bends and 20,000 retraction cycles, combining practical convenience with long-lasting functionality.Pricing and availabilityThe Anker MagStand Charging Station is available on Amazon and Anker beginning Nov. 9, 2026, at a retail price of $115.99. It comes in Anker Black and Light Sand Beige.Press KitLink to product photos and additional assetsAbout AnkerAnker Innovations (SZSE: 300866; HKEX: 00668), known globally as Anker, is a consumer technology company founded in 2011 with a commitment to Ultimate Innovation. Its products span charging, power, audio and video, smart home, robotics, health, and creative tools, serving more than 200 million customers across over 180 countries and regions. To learn more, visit Anker.

JENNA ROGERS

Anker Innovations

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Anker Launches MagStand Charging Station, Redefining the Bedside Charging Experience News Provided By Anker Innovations November 09, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.