Ticketscandy Adds Square Gift Cards To Online Ticket Checkout

Gift Cards For Events

Gift buyers can give a night out or a museum visit without picking a date. Recipients can use the organizer's gift card to pay for all or part of their tickets.

- Dmitry YarchukLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TicketsCandy has introduced a Gift Cards app for organizers who sell tickets online. An organizer can now link to its Square gift card store from an event page and accept those cards when recipients return to book. The cards also work when buyers book through TicketsCandy checkout on the organizer's own website.A grandparent shopping for museum tickets, for example, might know which dinosaur exhibit a child wants to see but have no idea which Saturday the family is free. The museum could add a banner to the exhibit's event page that reads“Give a museum visit.” The grandparent could follow the link to buy a gift card, and the family could choose an available time when they know their plans.“Picking the gift is often the easy part. Picking a Saturday for someone else is harder,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy.“We wanted organizers to have something to offer that person while they're still on the event page and excited about going.”The gift amount does not have to match the ticket price. If the family's order comes to $65, a $50 gift card would leave $15 to pay by credit or debit card. If the order comes to $40, the remaining $10 stays on the gift card for another visit. Only gift cards issued through the organizer's connected Square account can be used.Organizers can enable Gift Cards in the TicketsCandy App Marketplace. Those who already sell gift cards through Square can accept them for online ticket sales without adding a store banner. If an order needs a refund, the organizer can return all or part of each payment to the original gift card or bank card. TicketsCandy's standard platform fee for online ticket sales in the United States and Canada is 0.9%.

Mike Wazowski

TicketsCandy

+ 1-800-557-5938

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TicketsCandy Adds Square Gift Cards to Online Ticket Checkout News Provided By Atavion November 09, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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