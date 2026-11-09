DIVEROID / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

DIVEROID's WatchDive Turns Everyday Smartwatches into Dive Computers, Launching on Kickstarter in December

09.11.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

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SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DIVEROID, an underwater technology company, today announced the upcoming Kickstarter launch of WatchDive, a system that turns compatible Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches into dive computers. Combining a waterproof housing, integrated sensors, and the DIVEROID app, WatchDive brings essential diving functions to everyday smartwatches. The campaign is scheduled to launch in December 2026.



Designed for recreational divers, including those who take only one or two diving trips a year, WatchDive offers an alternative to purchasing a separate dive computer, allowing users to make use of a compatible smartwatch they already own. "Many recreational divers only go diving once or twice a year, yet purchasing a separate dive computer can be a significant investment," said Jay Kim, CEO of DIVEROID. "With WatchDive, we want to make diving technology more accessible by allowing people to use a compatible smartwatch they already own." WatchDive is designed to function as a primary dive computer, providing real-time underwater information without requiring a smartphone connection. Its key features include:

Dive Computing with Established Algorithms: Powered by the widely used Bühlmann ZHL-16C decompression algorithm, WatchDive delivers depth readings with ±0.1-meter accuracy, along with real-time dive calculations and safety information directly on the smartwatch.

Pre-Dive Seal Check: A pressure-based system allows users to check the housing's seal integrity before entering the water, helping identify potential O-ring or sealing issues.

Long-Lasting Battery: The housing and sensor system requires no external charging. Its built-in battery is designed to last up to two years or more than 500 dives, with replacement available through authorized service centers.

Intuitive Physical Controls: A dedicated button allows users to turn WatchDive on or off before diving, access the digital compass underwater, and set heading markers.

Photo-Depth Synchronization and Digital Logbook: Dive profiles automatically sync with the DIVEROID app after surfacing. Users can also import GoPro or Insta360 footage and synchronize it with dive profiles to associate photos and videos with corresponding underwater depths and dive-site locations.

Scuba and Freediving Support: WatchDive supports Scuba and Freediving modes to a recommended maximum depth of 40 meters. It displays real-time depth, dive time, and No-Decompression Limit (NDL) information, provides decompression-stop guidance, and supports Nitrox (EANx) diving. Smartwatch Compatibility and Cloud Storage: The housing accommodates compatible Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch models measuring 38–49mm. Essential diving functions require no subscription, and users receive 5GB of free cloud storage, with additional storage potentially requiring a paid subscription. The WatchDive Kickstarter campaign will offer Super Early Bird rewards starting at US$149. Worldwide shipping is planned, with fulfillment scheduled from January through March 2027. The product includes a two-year warranty covering defects, while battery coverage extends to two years or 500 dives, whichever comes first. Users should follow their diving training, plan their dives, monitor conditions, and adhere to the product's operating instructions. This marks DIVEROID's return to Kickstarter following its successful 2019 campaign for 'Universal Pro and mini', which raised US$522,097 from 1,493 backers. Fulfillment was completed in February 2020. As of October 2026, DIVEROID's smart diving products are used by more than 30,000 divers worldwide. To receive launch notifications and access early bird pricing, visit . About DIVEROID DIVEROID is an underwater technology and data intelligence company on a mission to "Make the Ocean Digital & Fun." Combining proprietary underwater smart housings, real-time on-device vision AI, and a digital platform, the company transforms everyday smartphones and smartwatches into diving computers and underwater data collection devices. A CES 2023 Innovation Award recipient, DIVEROID operates across South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam, serving more than 30,000 registered divers in 48 countries. For more information, visit .



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