EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Personnel

EcoGraf Appoints Volkmar Klein as Strategic Advisor to the Board

09.11.2026 / 15:25 CET/CEST

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Strengthening German Government, Financing and International Strategic Engagement EcoGraf Limited (“ EcoGraf” or“ the Company”) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Volkmar Klein as a Strategic Advisor to the Board, strengthening the Company's engagement in Germany and across international critical minerals and battery material supply chains. Mr Klein is an economist and former Member of the German Bundestag, where he represented Siegen-Wittgenstein from 2009 to 2025. He previously served in the Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia and has extensive experience across economic cooperation and development, public finance and international affairs. The appointment provides EcoGraf with additional senior strategic capability as the Company advances important initiatives involving Germany, Tanzania and international battery material markets. Mr Klein will advise the Board and support management on government policy and strategic stakeholder engagement, with a particular focus on:

Epanko financing and proposed German HF free battery anode material operations, including engagement with relevant government, financing and industry stakeholders;

Opportunities to strengthen Germany-Tanzania cooperation around critical minerals, sustainable development and value-added processing;

German and European government initiatives supporting diversified and secure critical mineral supply chains; International strategic engagement, including potential opportunities involving Japan and other key battery material markets. Mr Klein will work alongside Dr Peter Schuhmacher, also Advisor to the Board[1], whose extensive international chemical and battery materials experience supports EcoGraf's downstream development strategy. Together, the advisors provide complementary expertise across government and international relations, project financing, African development, industrial development and battery materials. Supporting EcoGraf's German Initiative and Strategy EcoGraf is increasing its engagement in Germany as the Company progresses its vertically integrated natural graphite strategy, linking the Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania with the development of EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology for the European battery market. The appointment follows recent meetings in Germany and Sydney as the Company advances discussions relating to project financing, its proposed German downstream development and engagement with German government and industrial stakeholders. EcoGraf Managing Director, Mr Andrew Spinks, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Volkmar as an Advisor to the Board. His extensive experience in government, economic cooperation and international development provides EcoGraf with an important additional capability as we advance our financing activities and proposed German downstream strategy. Germany is becoming increasingly important to EcoGraf. Our strategy brings together the development of Epanko in Tanzania, engagement with German and European financing institutions, and the proposed establishment of HFfree battery anode material operations in Germany. Volkmar's strong relationships across Germany and Africa, together with his international networks, including Japan, will provide valuable strategic support as we progress these initiatives.” Volkmar Klein commented:“EcoGraf has an important opportunity to contribute to the development of a secure and sustainable battery materials supply chain linking Tanzania with Germany and Europe. I look forward to supporting the Company as it advances Epanko financing, its proposed German downstream strategy and engagement with relevant stakeholders.” This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director. For further information, please contact: INVESTORS Andrew Spinks Managing Director T: +61 8 6424 9002 Forward looking statements Various statements in this announcement constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as“forward looking statements” and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed herein. The Company gives no assurances that the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. About EcoGraf EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite business which includes:. Epanko Graphite Mine in Tanzania;. Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania;. EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Facilities located in close proximity to the electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers; and. EcoGraf HFfree® Purification technology to support battery anode recycling. In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf® battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications. In addition, the Company is undertaking planning for its Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania, which will process natural flake graphite into spherical graphite (SpG). This mechanical micronising and spheronising is the first step in the conversion of high-quality flake graphite concentrate into battery grade anode material used in the production of lithium-ion batteries. Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology, the Company will upgrade the SPG to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America. Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company's successful application of the EcoGraf HFfree® purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO2 emissions and lower battery costs. Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company's mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news. [1] Refer to ASX Announcement dated 9 July 2026 09.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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