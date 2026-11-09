Govt Schemes Turn Kashmir Farmer Gowhar Ali Lone Into 'Mushroom King' And Job Creator

MENAFN - IANS) Gulmarg, Nov 9 (IANS) From starting mushroom cultivation in a small room with just 70 trays to managing more than 500 trays today, Gowhar Ali Lone, a progressive farmer from Khonchipora village in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district, has scripted an inspiring success story through modern agriculture and government support.

Popularly known as the 'Mushroom Man' and 'Mushroom King' of Kashmir, Lone has emerged as a successful entrepreneur in mushroom cultivation and integrated farming. What began as a small venture in 2007 has now grown into a diversified farming enterprise that not only provides him with a sustainable livelihood but also generates employment for others.

Lone started his journey from a modest 20×40-foot room at his home. Then he used to cultivate mushrooms using just 70 trays. He has now increased his capacity to more than 500 trays.

He cultivates mushrooms twice a year and earns around Rs 6 lakh annually.

Significantly, Lone's entrepreneurial journey did not stop at mushroom cultivation. What he did was gradually adopt an integrated farming model. This was possible by bringing together dairy farming, sheep rearing, poultry and vertical farming under one roof.

He has also made productive use of his home's courtyard and rooftop, where he grew vegetables and fruit-bearing plants.

To minimise waste and maximise income, he also sells the compost left after mushroom cultivation, creating an additional source of revenue.

Needless to say, various schemes launched by the government have led to developing his small venture into a successful farming business. Lone gives credit to Central and Jammu and Kashmir government initiatives, including the CAPEX scheme, the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and horticulture-related schemes, for helping him expand his activities. Due to these schemes, he could adopt modern agricultural practices.

He has also earned recognition at the national level. He has received four national awards, including the Progressive Mushroom Grower Award from the ICAR-Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan. He has also been featured among India's top 40 young agricultural experts.

His innovative approach to farming has drawn appreciation from Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who praised his efforts and integrated farming model during his radio programme, 'Awami Awaaz'.

Today, Lone has gone beyond building a successful business for himself. He provides training to farmers and unemployed youth, encouraging them to explore agriculture and allied sectors as viable career opportunities. His farming enterprise directly provides employment to around 10 people, including labourers and those involved in transportation and other associated activities.

Sharing his journey, Lone said that government support had been instrumental in helping him reach his present position.

"I started this work in 2007 from my home and gradually developed an integrated farming system. I benefited from several government schemes, particularly the CAPEX scheme, HADP and horticulture schemes. These initiatives helped me grow, and I am happy that I could not only establish my own business but also provide employment to others," he said.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition and support he has received, Lone said he was particularly happy to have received four national awards and appreciation from the Lieutenant Governor through 'Awami Awaaz'.

He emphasised that entrepreneurship in agriculture could play an important role in addressing unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, where many young people continue to depend on government jobs.

"I employ at least 10 people. A person who works should not earn only for himself but should also create opportunities for others. Government schemes have helped me achieve what would otherwise have been very difficult. I am grateful to the government for introducing such initiatives, especially for unemployed youth," he said.

Lone urged young people to take advantage of government-supported agricultural programmes, establish their own farming units and explore entrepreneurship rather than limiting their aspirations to conventional government employment.