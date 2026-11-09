Andhra: CM Naidu Renews Demand To Scrap Rs 500 Notes

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday renewed his demand to scrap currency notes of Rs 500 denomination.

He said notes of only Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations should be retained.

Recalling his digital currency report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu said he had then made the demand to scrap the big currency notes and will demand it again.

“I will keep speaking on this. The notes of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 should be scrapped. Only notes of Rs 100 and Rs 200 should be retained,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, he said curbing high-value cash and promoting digital transactions can help tackle corruption.

“If technology is perfect, wealth creation and poverty alleviation are not difficult,” he said.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief claimed that the NDA succeeded in cutting the money power in local body elections in Andhra Pradesh.

He stated that the local body election results reflect not just the alliance's victory but also the people's support for good governance, social justice, new leadership and democratic values.

He stated that the NDA alliance parties had secured a decisive victory in the local body elections, with public support for the alliance increasing significantly compared to the 2024 general elections.

Chandrababu Naidu said the alliance secured 58.9 per cent of the votes in urban local bodies and Parishad elections combined, registering an increase of 3.6 percentage points compared to the 55.3 per cent vote share recorded in the 2024 elections.

In contrast, the YSRCP's vote share declined from 39.81 per cent to 33.56 per cent, a drop of 6.25 percentage points. The difference in vote share between the alliance and the YSRCP in the local body elections stood at 25.34 percentage points.

He pointed out that the alliance secured 59.9 per cent of the votes in urban local body elections, while the YSRCP received only 34.3 per cent. The alliance recorded a strike rate of 94 per cent in urban areas.

In ZPTC elections, the alliance secured 57.6 per cent of the votes against 39.7 per cent for the YSRCP, achieving a strike rate of 87.5 per cent. The difference in vote share between the alliance and the YSRCP stood at 25.6 percentage points in urban areas and 17.9 percentage points in rural areas.

The Chief Minister said the alliance won 575 of the 659 ZPTC seats across the state. The alliance secured a lead in 27 of the 28 districts, with the YSRCP winning more ZPTC seats than the alliance only in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The YSRCP failed to win even a single ZPTC seat in seven districts.

In the MPTC elections, the alliance won 7,803 of the 9,818 seats. The alliance is also expected to secure around 90 per cent of Mandal President positions across the state.

The Chief Minister said the alliance demonstrated overwhelming dominance in urban local body elections as well. Out of 100 Mayor and Chairperson positions, the alliance won 94, including 12 of the 13 Mayor positions and 82 of the 87 Chairperson positions.

The Telugu Desam Party secured 70 Mayor and Chairperson positions, Jana Sena 20 and the BJP four. The alliance won 3,233 of the total 3,941 wards, accounting for 82 per cent of the seats.

The alliance secured council majorities in 95 of the 100 urban local bodies and won every ward in 16 urban local bodies. In contrast, the YSRCP won in only four urban local bodies and secured just 558 of the 3,941 wards. It failed to win even a single ward in 22 urban local bodies, he added.