K'taka Govt Committed To Protect All Religions: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the government stands as the voice of minority communities and is committed to protecting their interests while ensuring equal respect and security for all religions within the constitutional framework.

He announced that a separate meeting would be convened next week to hear and address the issues faced by minority religious communities, besides providing additional grants to support the activities of the Karnataka Urdu Academy.

Speaking after inaugurating the annual awards presentation, book release and 'Jashn-e-Urdu' programme organised by the Karnataka Urdu Academy at Puttanna Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said consultations would be held with leaders and legislators belonging to various minority communities, including Christians, Muslims, Jains and Buddhists.

"The views and grievances of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe legislators will also be heard. We are organising these meetings to understand the issues and find solutions," he said.

He said fulfilling the promises made in the election manifesto and commitments given to different communities on various occasions was the government's responsibility.

"Our objective is to resolve issues without hurting anyone's sentiments and by respecting the feelings of all communities. We will protect the rights and dignity guaranteed under the Constitution," he added.

Stating that the government had discussed the need for additional grants to the Urdu Academy with the concerned ministers, Shivakumar said the requirements of the academy would be examined and necessary assistance provided.

"The government will extend its support to the growth of Urdu language, literature and culture," he said.

Referring to the importance of the Minorities Welfare Department, the Chief Minister said differences in opinion among certain sections should not become a reason to discontinue the department.

"Some people may not have faith in minority communities. However, just because others do not have faith, we cannot shut down the department. Our government is committed to protecting the interests of minorities and raising its voice on their behalf. We will ensure that no community faces injustice," he said.

Emphasising the government's commitment to constitutional values, Shivakumar said the government would function strictly within the framework of the Constitution.

"Rahul Gandhi and all of us took our oath of office holding the Constitution in our hands. Protecting the Constitution and upholding its principles by ensuring equal respect and protection for all castes and religions is our commitment," he said.

Describing Urdu as a language that transcends religious and community boundaries, Shivakumar said it was not confined to any particular community but was a language of the heart.

"Urdu has the power to touch people's hearts through literature, poetry and shayari. The language has no boundaries and has earned recognition across the world. Everyone should respect the Urdu language and culture," he said.

Recalling his participation in an Urdu shayari programme during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, he said he had spent nearly an hour listening to poetry and found the experience enriching.

"Interestingly, the programme was attended not only by Muslims but also by people belonging to Jain and Brahmin communities, Kannadigas and Hindi-speaking people. People from different religions and linguistic backgrounds listened to Urdu shayari with great interest. This is an excellent example of how language can bring people together," he said.

He stressed that knowledge should be respected irrespective of the language in which it was expressed and cautioned against showing disrespect towards any language, including English.

"Language is a medium of communication. Everyone should love and respect their mother tongue and understand the importance of their mother and mother tongue," he said.

'Let us unite people like a needle, not divide them like scissors'

Calling for harmony among communities, Shivakumar said human emotions were the same despite differences in languages.

"Our caste is humanity, and our religion is humanity. Iron can be used to make both scissors and needles. We do not need to do the work of scissors that cut things apart. Instead, let us work like needles that stitch things together. Our government and party will work to unite society. We do not want to divide people," he said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated 20 achievers who were honoured for their contributions to Urdu language, literature and culture.

He appreciated the academy's efforts to promote Urdu through various programmes and initiatives.