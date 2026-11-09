Coreweave Expands Into 'Physical AI' With Wayve Driverless-Car Deal, But CRWV Stock On Track To Fresh 18-Month Low



CoreWeave signed a multi-year agreement with Wayve to provide the cloud computing infrastructure needed to train the autonomous-driving developer's AI Driver foundation models.

The agreement expands CoreWeave's reach beyond large language model developers into physical AI applications. The companies did not disclose the financial terms or the duration of the agreement.

CoreWeave (CRWV) announced on Monday that it had signed a multi-year deal to provide computing power to Wayve, a developer of self-driving car technology, but the stock still trended low in early morning trading.

Under the agreement, Wayve will use CoreWeave's cloud infrastructure, powered by Nvidia's (NVDA) Blackwell chips, to train and evaluate its AI models and run driving simulations. The companies did not disclose the financial terms or the duration of the agreement.

The announcement did little to lift CoreWeave shares. CRWV stock was down around 3% in pre-market trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company slipped to 'bearish' from 'neutral' territory over the past day, while chatter remained at 'low' levels. The stock was also on track to hit a fresh 18-month low.

CoreWeave Expands Beyond AI Chatbot Developers

CRWV stock price performance since IPO and in pre-market trade on November 9 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: TradingView

So far, CoreWeave has primarily rented out its computing capacity to companies that need to develop and run AI systems. Much of its business comes from developers of large language models, such as ChatGPT. The company says it works with nine of the 10 leading developers of these models.

The deal extends CoreWeave's business beyond the large language model developers that have driven much of its growth. Wayve's work falls under what the industry calls“physical AI,” which refers to systems designed to interact with the real world, including autonomous vehicles and robotics.

“As AI moves from the screen into the physical world, the companies leading that shift need training, evaluation, and simulation infrastructure designed to work together from the start,” said Gavin Jackson, CoreWeave's managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Jackson described Wayve's work as“one of the most demanding physical AI programs in the world.”

Wayve Deal Adds To CoreWeave's Customer Diversification Push

The agreement could help CoreWeave broaden its customer base beyond a relatively small group of large AI developers and technology companies.

Microsoft (MSFT) accounted for about 67% of CoreWeave's revenue in 2025. This year, the company has announced additional agreements with Meta Platforms (META), Anthropic and trading firm Jane Street.

However, CoreWeave's expansion comes while investors remain focused on the cost of building the data centers needed to support its business. Broader uncertainty around the AI buildout has also weighed on technology stocks after the Democrats' sweep of Congress last week.

Nvidia's decline added to the pressure on Monday. The chipmaker, CoreWeave's main chip supplier and an investor in the company, fell about 5% in pre-market trading after its board opened an investigation into CEO Jensen Huang.

Read also: Nvidia's Jensen Huang Faces 50/50 Odds Of Staying At The Helm, Yale Professor Says: 6 CEO Scandals That Led To Departures

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