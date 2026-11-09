Zelenskyy Urges India's Mediation To End Russia-Ukraine War Conflict

Zelenskyy and PM Modi Discuss Path to Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had repeatedly conveyed that "now is the time to end the war, not to continue it" amid conflict with Russia, following their telephone conversation. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he had spoken with PM Modi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments, including preparations for an upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi.

I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi @narendramodi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate. The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it. It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area. We discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue. Russia must understand that the global economy and hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering because of blocked sea routes. We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 9, 2026

Diplomatic Efforts and Food Security

"I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi @narendramodi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate," Zelenskyy said.

He further said PM Modi had repeatedly emphasised the need to end the conflict, including in his direct communication with the Russian leader. "The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it," Zelenskyy said.

Highlighting India's potential role in diplomatic efforts, Zelenskyy said food security could be one of the areas where India could contribute to ending the conflict. "It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area," he said.

He also said the two leaders discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports through the Black Sea and India's possible role in establishing food corridors. "We discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue," Zelenskyy said.

He further said Russia must understand the impact of blocked sea routes on the global economy and people worldwide. "Russia must understand that the global economy and hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering because of blocked sea routes," he said.

Zelenskyy added that the two sides had agreed to maintain contact on bilateral issues. "We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues," he said.

India's Stance on Conflict Resolution

Following the telephonic call, PM Modi in a post on X said, "Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties."

"I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India's firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution," he added.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments related to the ongoing conflict. During the conversation, PM Modi reaffirmed India's "human-centric approach" and reiterated India's consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through "dialogue and diplomacy". He also conveyed India's readiness to "contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict", according to the PMO.

The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two peoples, the press release added. (ANI)

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