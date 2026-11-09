YSRCP Leader Nani Accuses TDP Govt Of Undermining Local Body Elections

YSRCP Leader Accuses TDP Government of Electoral Malpractice

YSRCP Krishna district president and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) on Monday accused the TDP-led government of undermining democracy during the recent local body elections, alleging intimidation and obstruction of opposition candidates from the nomination stage until the issuance of winning certificates. Addressing a press conference at the party's central office in Tadepalli, Nani criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for speaking about democratic values while allegedly misusing state institutions.

Nani alleged that police and officials prevented YSRCP candidates from filing nominations, tore nomination forms, rejected nominations without allowing clerical errors to be corrected and recorded withdrawals without candidates' consent. He also accused the State Election Commission of failing to act independently. He stated that YSRCP was left without chairperson candidates in 17 municipalities. The party's fan symbol was absent in 51 of the 60 Chittoor Corporation divisions and 51 of the 66 Kadapa Corporation divisions, he claimed. He further alleged that police obstructed nominations for 84 ZPTC and more than 2,000 MPTC seats.

Claims of Rigging and Policy Criticism

On Pulivendula, Nani challenged the Chief Minister to release CCTV footage from the polling booths and wards identified by YSRCP. He alleged booth capturing and bogus voting in the area and claimed that a recount in Atmakur invalidated 900 votes, changing the election result.

Nani also raised questions over Amaravati land issues, the Krishna Delta and Rayalaseema irrigation projects, cyclone relief measures and the alleged lack of input support for farmers. He demanded details to substantiate the government's claim of providing 20 lakh jobs, including the names of employers and salaries offered. He also questioned the promised 34 per cent reservation for Backwards Classes (BCs) and sought details on the number of Dalit ministers in the government. Despite what he described as electoral abuses, Nani said YSRCP secured 34 per cent of the vote. He also saluted party workers who, according to him, stood firm despite police action, cases and threats.

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