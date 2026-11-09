Oscar-Winning Chilean Filmmaker Sebastian Lelio Passes Away At 52

Oscar-Winning Chilean Director Sebastian Lelio Dies at 52

Oscar-winning Chilean writer-director Sebastian Lelio, best known for his work in 'A Fantastic Woman', 'The Wonder', and 'The Wave', has passed away at 52. According to Deadline, Lelio died last Friday in Santiago. It was confirmed by his family in a social media post from Lelio's partner, Amalia Kassai. According to local media, he was found dead at his home, while Kassai's post stated Lelio died“following health complications”.

“With great sadness, we announce the death, following health complications, of Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio. We are going through a time of profound grief, and his memory will remain with us forever. He was a wonderful person who made significant contributions to Chilean culture at important moments in its history. As a family, we ask for privacy and consideration during these difficult time,” Amalia Kassai wrote.

Global Tributes for the Late Filmmaker

Meanwhile, tributes have poured across social media platforms, remembering the late filmmaker. The official Instagram handle of Berlinale also paid tributes to Sebastian Lelio. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berlinale (@berlinale)

“We mourn the loss of Sebastian Lelio, who was a dear member of our filmmaking community. In 2013, his feature“Gloria” celebrated its world premiere at the festival, earning Paulina García the Silver Bear for Best Actress. Four years later,“A Fantastic Woman” premiered in Competition, winning the TEDDY AWARD and the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for Sebastian Lelio. The film later made history as the first Chilean film to win the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and became a landmark work in the portrayal of trans characters on screen.

In 2019, Sebastian Lelio returned to the Berlinale as a member of the International Jury. His visionary storytelling, empathy, and dedication to cinema and LGBTQ+ stories have left a lasting mark on filmmakers and audiences around the world. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and collaborators,” the post read.

Notable Works and Legacy

It is worth mentioning that Lelio's films focused on female-focused stories. His 2017 film 'A Fantastic Woman' took home the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. It also premiered at the Berlin Film Festival the same year, winning three awards, including Best Feature Film and Screenplay.

His 2022 psychological thriller 'The Wonder' also bagged a BAFTA nomination for Outstanding British Film of the Year. Set in 1862, it features Florence Pugh as English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright. (ANI)

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