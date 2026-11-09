MP Aims To Become India's Top Milk Producer Says CM Mohan Yadav

CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates New Gaushala in Indore

Highighting the vital role of cattle rearing and environmental harmony in Indian culture, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on the occasion of Govardhan Puja affirmed that the state is working toward becoming the top milk producer in the country. The Chief Minister attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly developed Kamdhenu Gaushala at Ashapura village in Indore district. Spanning 27 acres, the cow shelter has been built through collaborative efforts between civic authorities and society.

Addressing the gathering in Indore, CM Yadav commended the community initiative and underscored the spiritual and economic importance of cows. "I would also like to express my gratitude to the Indore Municipal Corporation, the district administration, and all the donors who have extended their support. It is believed that 33 crore deities reside in Gau Mata. In this regard, this entire place has become a remarkable facility dedicated to our cows. This 27-acre facility is an excellent example of public participation," the Chief Minister said.

Government Vision for Dairy Development

Reiterating his government's commitment to agrarian prosperity and dairy development, Yadav noted that Madhya Pradesh is already performing strongly in the dairy sector. "Madhya Pradesh currently ranks third in milk production. In the coming years, we will increase our milk production capacity, enhance our farmers' income, and make our state number one in the country," he stated.

Later, Chief Minister Yadav also participated in a state-level cow worship (Gau Puja) and livestock rearer felicitation ceremony held at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal. Speaking on the cultural significance of Govardhan Puja, the Chief Minister recalled Lord Krishna's life teachings on ecology, shared coexistence, and community strength.

Cultural and Ecological Significance of Govardhan Puja

"Everyone remembers Lord Krishna's divine act, which conveys the message that nature, forests, and all living and non-living beings have an equal right to exist. By crushing Lord Indra's arrogance and lifting Govardhan Hill, Lord Krishna demonstrated that, through collective strength, we can overcome even the greatest challenges," Yadav remarked.

He further emphasised how traditional dietary habits and cattle care were central to the life of Lord Krishna. "Lord Krishna not only promoted cattle rearing but also demonstrated the strength of a vegetarian diet. At a young age, drawing strength from milk and butter and the power of vegetarian food, Lord Krishna defeated a mighty ruler like Kansa in his own kingdom. Even today, we uphold and embrace the spirit of vegetarianism," the Chief Minister added.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated to commemorate the feat of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhana Hill to protect the residents of Vrindavana from the wrath of Indra. On this day, devotees prepare varieties of foodstuffs with grain and ghee (like rice, dhal, halva, pakora, puri, etc.) and all kinds of milk preparations (such as sweet rice, rabri, sweet balls, sandesh, rasagulla and laddu). The food is stacked like a small hill and offered to the Lord. Then it is distributed to everyone as prasadam. This festival is also called Annakuta Festival. Devotees also worship the cows on the day of Govardhana Puja. The Deity of Lord Sri Krishna is decorated in Giridhari alankara, holding the Govardhana Hill on the little finger of His left hand. The cows are well decorated and offered worship. (ANI)

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