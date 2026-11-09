Nearly 10,000 UAE Flags Form Giant Portrait Of Dubai Ruler At Jumeirah Beach

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Nearly 10,000 UAE flags have been arranged to form a giant portrait of Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Jumeirah Beach, in a large-scale installation marking the 13th edition of the annual Flag Garden

The display, covering 5,400sqm and measuring 60mx90m, is located at the garden's permanent site in Umm Suqeim 2. It will remain open to visitors until January 10, 2027.

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Shaima Al Suwaidi, director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said this year's edition uses the UAE flag to celebrate the country's identity and values, and pay tribute to Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

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The Flag Garden is part of Dubai's National Month celebrations which bring together a series of activities marking the country's national occasions. Over its 13 editions, the Flag Garden has become an annual feature of Dubai's national celebrations, using arrangements of the UAE flag to create large-scale displays.

The installation is open to citizens, residents and tourists, with visitors encouraged to share photographs on social media using the hashtag #UAEFlagGarden.

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