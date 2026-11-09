New Generation Home Pro Inc Shares Mid-2026 FHFA Readings For The Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands Housing Market

MENAFN - GetNews) As FHFA's index for the Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands metro area rose 3.4 percent over the year, New Generation Home Pro Inc explains how homeowners in The Woodlands can compare alarm, camera and smart home options.

THE WOODLANDS, TX - November 9, 2026 - New Generation Home Pro Inc, a home security company on Timberloch Place in The Woodlands, is sharing Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) house price figures for the Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands metro area, along with practical guidance for homeowners deciding what a security system should protect.

The FHFA House Price Index tracks changes in single-family home values using repeat sales and refinancings of the same properties. The figures here are from its quarterly all-transactions series for metro areas.

Home Values in the Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands Area

Home values across the Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands area gained about 3.4 percent over the year to the second quarter of 2026, with FHFA's index at 414.19 against 400.58 a year earlier. It read 409.42 at the end of 2025 and 410.91 in the first quarter of 2026, so values rose in each of the last three quarters.

The index measures change over time rather than a sale price, and it covers the whole metro area, not one community.

Decide What the System Should Do

The company's website suggests homeowners start by deciding what they want a security system to do. An alarm system alerts the owner when someone breaks in, while a monitored system is better suited to detecting intruders as they try to enter. Owners should also decide whether they need intrusion protection, fire protection or both. Fire alarm systems usually include smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and some owners add keyless entry and door locks.

The next choice is between hardwired and wireless equipment. The website notes that battery-powered components can work where no cable or electric lines are available. With the company's built-in systems, a phone line is not needed to reach its security team.

What the Onsite Evaluation Covers

New Generation Home Pro begins with an inspection of the property so the installation plan accounts for its weak points, and then provides an estimate. Before choosing any security company, the website suggests asking whether it offers a comprehensive estimate and a security evaluation, whether it is licensed, how long it has been in business and what insurance applies during installation.

Cameras, Automation and Smartphone Control

Video surveillance is part of the same work, with camera systems fitted at both homes and businesses. Owners can operate their system from a smartphone. For a connected home, the company installs Control4 smart home systems and offers a consultation to design the setup.

Its website says its customer service staff is available throughout the year, including holidays.

About New Generation Home Pro Inc

From its Timberloch Place office, New Generation Home Pro Inc serves The Woodlands, Texas, with home alarm systems, security cameras, home automation, Control4 smart home systems and AV services for homes and businesses.