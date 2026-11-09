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Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv, Injuring Two Adults, Two-Year-Old Child


Date: 2026-11-09 09:36:29

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"A child was injured in an enemy drone strike on the Kyivskyi district. A two-year-old boy sustained injuries. He is currently in intensive care. Doctors are providing all the necessary medical assistance," the post said.

Read also: Russian attacks injure 14, including two children, in Kharkiv region

Syniehubov later reported that the number of injured had risen to three.

"Two more women have sought medical assistance. The drone strike damaged five cars and the glazing of a shop. Relevant specialists are working to deal with the aftermath," he said.

On November 8, Russian forces launched drone strikes on six locations in Kharkiv. Two people were injured in the Kyivskyi district. A vehicle service station, cars, the roofs of residential buildings and the road surface were damaged.

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