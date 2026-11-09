Azerbaijan's Victory Day And Flag Day Marked At London Concert

By Alimat Aliyeva

A concert celebrating Azerbaijan's Victory Day and State Flag Day has been successfully held in London as part of the III International Fidan Hajiyeva Opera Festival. The event was dedicated to two significant dates in Azerbaijan's history: November 8, Victory Day, and November 9, State Flag Day, Trend reports, citing festival organiser and artistic director, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva.

The concert took place at the prestigious Amaryllis Fleming Concert Hall of the Royal College of Music, one of the world's leading music institutions.

The evening opened with Fidan Hajiyeva performing the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, adding a special sense of solemnity to the occasion. The programme continued with works by prominent Azerbaijani and international composers, including Fikret Amirov, Muslim Magomayev, Emin Sabitoglu and Georges Bizet.

Speaking about the event, Hajiyeva said she was honoured to present Azerbaijani culture on such a prestigious international stage. She emphasised that the concert was dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory, the memory of its martyrs and the country's tricolour flag. She also highlighted music's ability to transcend language barriers, unite people and strengthen their connection with their homeland.

The concert was held with the support of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with the Diaspora. Representatives of diplomatic missions, the Azerbaijani diaspora, the cultural community and the wider public attended the event.

The III International Fidan Hajiyeva Opera Festival marks the 50th birthday of the renowned opera singer and the 30th anniversary of her artistic career. Running from September 7 to December 7, the three-month festival is the first event of its scale dedicated to classical arts in Azerbaijan. Around 30 musical and cultural events are scheduled in Baku, other Azerbaijani regions and international venues across Europe.

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