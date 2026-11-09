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Cryptocurrency Market Declines As Bitcoin And Ethereum Lose Value


Date: 2026-11-09 09:31:57

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Prices of most major digital assets have declined over the past week amid a downturn in the global cryptocurrency market.

According to exchange data, Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell 4.95% over the past seven days to $74,052.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also recorded a decline. Its price dropped 7.76% over the week to $2,132.

Other major digital assets also mostly showed negative performance. BNB fell 3.55% to $686.30, while XRP declined 13.04% to $1.0908.

Solana lost 8.65% over the past week to $86.768. Hyperliquid recorded the steepest weekly decline among the cryptocurrencies listed, falling 14.80% to $72.953.

Zcash dropped 4.16% to $1,217, while Monero declined 1.85% to $596.608.

Meanwhile, some digital assets posted modest gains. Tether USDt rose 0.01% over the past seven days to $0.9991, while USDC gained the same percentage to reach $1.0010.

TRON also ended the week in positive territory, rising 0.49% to $0.317945.

Overall, weekly figures indicate that the cryptocurrency market was dominated by a downward trend. The sharpest declines were recorded by Hyperliquid and XRP. Most major digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, also lost value over the week.

Cryptocurrency Price (USD) Change over 1 week
Bitcoin 74,052 -4.95%
Ethereum 2,132 -7.76%
Tether USDt 0.9991 +0.01%
BNB 686.30 -3.55%
USDC 1.0010 +0.01%
XRP 1.0908 -13.04%
Solana 86.768 -8.65%
TRON 0.317945 +0.49%
Zcash 1,217 -4.16%
Hyperliquid 72.953 -14.80%
Monero 596.608 -1.85%

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Trend News Agency

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