Cryptocurrency Market Declines As Bitcoin And Ethereum Lose Value

According to exchange data, Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell 4.95% over the past seven days to $74,052.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also recorded a decline. Its price dropped 7.76% over the week to $2,132.

Other major digital assets also mostly showed negative performance. BNB fell 3.55% to $686.30, while XRP declined 13.04% to $1.0908.

Solana lost 8.65% over the past week to $86.768. Hyperliquid recorded the steepest weekly decline among the cryptocurrencies listed, falling 14.80% to $72.953.

Zcash dropped 4.16% to $1,217, while Monero declined 1.85% to $596.608.

Meanwhile, some digital assets posted modest gains. Tether USDt rose 0.01% over the past seven days to $0.9991, while USDC gained the same percentage to reach $1.0010.

TRON also ended the week in positive territory, rising 0.49% to $0.317945.

Overall, weekly figures indicate that the cryptocurrency market was dominated by a downward trend. The sharpest declines were recorded by Hyperliquid and XRP. Most major digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, also lost value over the week.