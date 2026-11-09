Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update October 2026
- Occupancy reached 82%, up 9% points from last October. Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by 13% compared to October 2025. Total ticket revenue increased by 5% compared to October last year, with two fewer roundtrips. Operational onboard revenue grew by 2% compared to October last year.
Booking Position 2026
- 78% of 2026 capacity booked, compared to 71% at the same time last year, around 7 percentage points (or 10% higher) ahead. We target +10% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.
Booking Position 2027
- 40% of 2027 capacity is booked, in line with the same time last year (individual bookings are 2 percentage points higher than the same time last year).
*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114
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