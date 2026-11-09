France Authorizes Globalstar's Third Generation C-3 System For International Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Purpose-built for D2D connectivity and expected to launch next year, C-3 is now authorized in over 20 countries

COVINGTON, La., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, today announced that France's Ministry for the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty (Ministry for Digital) and Ministry for Higher Education, Research and Space (Ministry for Space) have issued authorizations to Globalstar France SAS to utilize frequencies, launch and operate on-orbit its previously announced third-generation C-3 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) System.

These authorizations reflect the continued cooperation between Globalstar and the Republic of France, ensuring that Globalstar's satellite systems maintain operations in compliance with applicable national regulations and the global regulatory framework established through the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), as has been done for over twenty-five years.

The Ministry for Digital has authorized Globalstar's C-3 operations over the entirety of the Big LEO MSS band for 20 years. The Ministry for Space has authorized Globalstar to launch and operate the C-3 space segment for its entire design life of 13 years.

Notified to the ITU by the Republic of France under the name AST-NG-C-3, the C-3 System will comprise 48 LEO satellites operating at an altitude of 1414 kilometers along with 6 in-orbit spares, supported by 89 six-meter ground station antennas installed around the world to usher in a next generation of global D2D connectivity. The C-3 System will be commanded and controlled from Globalstar's dedicated Satellite Operations Control Center (SOCC) located in Toulouse, France, along with a U.S. facility located at Globalstar's corporate headquarters in Covington, Louisiana.

France's authorizations confirm growing international regulatory momentum for Globalstar's C-3 system, which has now received authorization to operate in more than 20 countries, including a recent authorization from Germany. Together, these approvals represent markets with a combined population of more than one billion people.

“Receiving these authorizations from France is another critical step forward for our C-3 program and its operations globally,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, CEO of Globalstar.“France has long been an essential part of Globalstar's success, and these approvals will ensure our ability to deliver next-generation satellite services that combine increased capacity, improved performance, and greater flexibility to users for years to come. C-3 represents Globalstar's next step forward in our continuing evolution.”

“With our existing HIBLEO system today, more people have access to Globalstar than any other wireless network on Earth – hundreds of millions of people around the world have Globalstar connectivity at their fingertips. With the launch and operation of Globalstar's third-generation C-3 mobile satellite system next year, Globalstar will bring to market a next-level ability to ensure that a global public remains connected no matter where they may be located,” said L. Barbee Ponder, General Counsel & Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Globalstar. “To date, more than 20 countries on 4 continents have authorized C-3 for operation, representing well over one billion people. We will continue to work to secure additional authorizations to operate C-3 in new countries and regions, ensuring that C-3 is as broadly available as possible at commencement of commercial services.”

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a global telecommunications provider connecting what matters most. Through our industry-leading low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and licensed Band 53/n53 spectrum, we deliver reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity solutions that empower customers worldwide to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter.

Our comprehensive connectivity ecosystem includes software-defined, purpose-built private wireless network platform, coupled with Globalstar Band 53 in XCOM RANTM and trusted GPS messengers Saved by SPOTTM for safety and personal communication for business and enterprise applications.

Serving business, enterprise, and consumer markets across the globe, Globalstar supports applications that track and protect assets, enable automation, enhance operational efficiency, and safeguard lives. With unmatched reach and a relentless focus on innovation, and mission-critical performance, we're redefining what's possible for global connectivity.

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Media Contact:

Alisa Moloney

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