Global Data Center Electrical Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI And Hyperscale Demand To Drive 11.8% CAGR, Reaching USD 98.6 Billion By 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target intelligent PDUs, modular systems and AI monitoring to reduce downtime, energy use and maintenance costs while supporting scalable, high-density data centers.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Electrical Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center electrical equipment market is estimated at USD 32.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 98.6 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The report assesses market performance across products, voltage levels, data center types, and geographic regions, while examining technological innovation, competitive developments, investment trends, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market expansion is being driven by rapid construction of hyperscale data centers, accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), rising rack power densities, and sustained investment in global digital infrastructure. Cloud service providers, colocation operators, and AI infrastructure developers require advanced power systems that support high-capacity workloads, operational resilience, energy efficiency, scalability, and continuous availability.

Market Dynamics

The deployment of gigawatt-scale data center campuses and AI-ready facilities is increasing demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, switchgear, transformers, power distribution units (PDUs), generators, busways, and electrical monitoring technologies. Increasing electricity consumption associated with AI workloads is also prompting operators to modernize power infrastructure and adopt systems capable of managing larger loads without compromising uptime.

Technological advancements are reshaping data center power management. Intelligent sensors, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, predictive analytics, digital twins, modular electrical architectures, and cloud-based monitoring enable real-time asset visibility, predictive maintenance, automated fault detection, load optimization, and remote management. Integration with Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM), Building Management Systems (BMS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), and enterprise energy management platforms further improves reliability and operational control.

Sustainability initiatives are creating additional market opportunities. Data center operators are investing in high-efficiency UPS systems, intelligent PDUs, SF6-free switchgear, renewable energy integration, battery energy storage systems, microgrids, and advanced monitoring platforms. These investments are intended to reduce electrical losses, improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), and support corporate net-zero objectives.

Key market challenges include high capital requirements, extended lead times for critical components, utility interconnection delays, supply chain constraints, raw material price volatility, and the growing complexity of high-capacity power systems. Cybersecurity, interoperability, lifecycle management, and compliance with evolving electrical safety regulations also remain important considerations.

Product and Voltage Segment Insights

UPS systems account for the largest product share because of their essential role in protecting mission-critical IT infrastructure from power disturbances and utility outages. Demand is increasing for high-capacity, modular, and energy-efficient UPS solutions incorporating lithium-ion batteries, intelligent monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Power distribution units are expected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Higher rack power densities and hyperscale data center expansion are increasing adoption of intelligent PDUs with real-time metering, outlet-level monitoring, remote switching, environmental sensing, and DCIM integration.

Switchgear demand remains strong as operators invest in resilient electrical protection and distribution systems. Transformers support efficient voltage conversion across large-scale facilities, while generators provide backup power during extended utility outages. Busways, transfer switches, surge protection devices, and monitoring systems also remain integral to modern data center electrical architectures.

Low-voltage equipment represents the largest voltage segment due to widespread use across UPS systems, electrical panels, PDUs, server rooms, and rack-level infrastructure. Medium-voltage equipment is forecast to grow at the fastest rate as hyperscale and colocation facilities require greater distribution capacity. High-voltage systems remain critical for utility interconnections, substations, and power transmission supporting major data center campuses.

Data Center Type Analysis

Hyperscale data centers hold the largest market share, supported by substantial investment from cloud service providers, technology companies, and AI infrastructure operators. These facilities require scalable electrical systems capable of supporting expanding computational workloads while maintaining high reliability and energy efficiency.

Colocation data centers are expected to experience strong growth as enterprises outsource IT infrastructure and increase cloud adoption. Enterprise data centers are modernizing electrical systems to support digital transformation, hybrid cloud environments, and business continuity. Edge data centers are projected to expand rapidly as 5G, industrial automation, IoT applications, autonomous systems, and low-latency services increase demand for decentralized computing capacity.

Regional Market Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the global data center electrical equipment market. Regional leadership is supported by extensive hyperscale cloud capacity, rapid AI infrastructure development, advanced power networks, and the presence of major technology providers and electrical equipment manufacturers.

Europe continues to expand through investment in hyperscale and colocation facilities, renewable-powered data centers, intelligent energy management, and compliance with stringent efficiency requirements. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, driven by cloud adoption, AI investment, digital economy expansion, and large-scale data center construction across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also offer attractive opportunities as cloud infrastructure, enterprise digitalization, edge computing, renewable energy integration, and resilient power system investments increase.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is centered on energy efficiency, equipment reliability, modularity, predictive diagnostics, cybersecurity, interoperability, and integration with renewable energy and storage systems. Manufacturers are expanding intelligent UPS, digital switchgear, smart transformer, advanced PDU, and AI-powered asset management portfolios. Strategic partnerships with cloud providers, utilities, engineering firms, EPC contractors, renewable energy developers, and technology companies are supporting product commercialization and geographic expansion.

Key companies profiled in the report include Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation plc, Vertiv Holdings Co., Legrand S.A., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GE Vernova Inc., and Cummins Inc.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and growth forecasts through 2036.

Assesses key drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and technology trends.

Identifies high-growth product, voltage, data center type, and regional segments.

Evaluates sustainability initiatives, investment activity, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovation.

Benchmarks leading companies by portfolio, technology capabilities, manufacturing strength, geographic presence, and strategic positioning. Supports investment planning, market entry, infrastructure modernization, partnership evaluation, and product development.

The report delivers actionable intelligence for data center operators, electrical equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, utilities, engineering companies, investors, consultants, and digital infrastructure developers seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for reliable, intelligent, and sustainable data center power infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Currency and Pricing

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research (Manufacturers, Retailers, Nutrition Experts, Consumers)

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Modeling

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Exponential Growth in AI-Driven Power Density

4.2.1.2. Proliferation of Hyperscale and Colocation Data Centers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Grid Connection Delays and Utility Power Bottlenecks

4.2.2.2. High Initial Capital Expenditure for Advanced Systems

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Integration of Sustainable Energy and Microgrid Technologies

4.2.3.2. Growth of Edge Computing and Modular Power Systems

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Supply Chain Constraints and Extended Lead Times

4.2.4.2. Cybersecurity Risks in Digitally-Connected Equipment

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Data Center Electrical Equipment Market Assessment, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. UPS Systems

5.3. Switchgear

5.4. Transformers

5.5. Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

5.6. Generators

5.7. Others

6. Data Center Electrical Equipment Market Assessment, by Voltage Level

6.1. Introduction

6.2. High Voltage

6.3. Medium Voltage

6.4. Low Voltage

7. Data Center Electrical Equipment Market Assessment, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hyperscale Data Centers

7.3. Colocation Data Centers

7.4. Enterprise Data Centers

7.5. Edge Data Centers

8. Data Center Electrical Equipment Market Assessment, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. UK

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Netherlands

8.3.7. Ireland

8.3.8. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Singapore

8.4.5. Australia

8.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. UAE

8.6.2. Saudi Arabia

8.6.3. South Africa

8.6.4. Rest of MEA

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Market Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Share Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Schneider Electric SE

10.2. ABB Ltd.

10.3. Siemens Energy AG

10.4. Eaton Corporation plc

10.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.6. Legrand S.A.

10.7. Vertiv Holdings Co.

10.8. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

10.9. LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd.

10.10. GE Vernova

10.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

10.12. CHINT Group

10.13. Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

10.14. Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

10.15. Powell Industries, Inc.

10.16. WEG S.A.

10.17. Socomec Group

10.18. Cummins Inc.

10.19. Caterpillar Inc.

10.20. Delta Electronics, Inc.

10.21. Other Players

11. Appendix

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