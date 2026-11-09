Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast, 2026-2036 AI-Driven Precision Oncology And Cloud Adoption Fuel 13.2% CAGR To $6.63 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through scalable cloud platforms, AI-driven genomic interpretation, EHR integration, trial matching, pharma partnerships, and bioinformatics acquisitions.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global molecular tumor board solutions market is estimated at USD 1.75 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The report examines the oncology informatics landscape supporting precision cancer care, with detailed coverage of market trends, technological advancements, competitive strategies, regulatory considerations, and long-term growth opportunities.

Molecular tumor board solutions are becoming increasingly important as oncologists, pathologists, geneticists, and bioinformaticians seek to integrate next-generation sequencing data, clinical guidelines, clinical trial information, and real-world evidence. Cancer research institutes, specialized oncology centers, and hospitals are adopting these platforms to manage expanding volumes of genomic data, improve evidence-based treatment selection, and streamline clinical decision-making.

Market Dynamics

Growth in the molecular tumor board solutions market is being driven by the expansion of precision oncology, increased genomic profiling, and the rising number of cancer patients eligible for targeted therapies. Oncology providers require integrated platforms capable of processing sequencing results, clinical documentation, and biomarker information while supporting collaboration across multidisciplinary teams.

Digital health adoption, healthcare interoperability initiatives, genomic medicine programs, and investment in health information exchange are also strengthening demand. Integration with electronic health record and laboratory information systems enables oncology centers to incorporate genomic insights into established clinical workflows.

Market adoption may be constrained by implementation costs, inconsistent data protocols among genomic testing providers, and the organizational changes required to deploy advanced oncology informatics platforms. Genomic data privacy, cybersecurity, data sovereignty, and fragmented molecular patient records remain important considerations for healthcare institutions and technology vendors.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning present substantial opportunities for AI-powered variant interpretation, automated evidence curation, predictive treatment analytics, and clinical trial matching. Cloud-native platforms are also gaining attention because they offer scalability, operational flexibility, lower upfront costs, and real-time collaboration among specialists. Continued use of real-world evidence is expected to improve therapeutic target identification and expand access to precision cancer treatments.

Segment Analysis

The report analyzes the market by type, deployment mode, component, end user, and geography. MTB software and platforms account for the largest share by type, reflecting their central role in genomic data management and interpretation. Clinical decision support systems are expected to record rapid growth as oncology providers increase their use of AI-driven interpretation, evidence assessment, and clinical documentation tools.

Cloud-based solutions lead the deployment segment due to their scalability, reduced internal IT requirements, and ability to support secure data sharing across clinical teams. On-premises solutions remain relevant for organizations with specific security, compliance, or data sovereignty requirements.

Software represents the largest component segment, supported by demand for bioinformatics, genomic interpretation, workflow management, and clinical evidence curation. Cancer research institutes and specialized oncology centers hold a significant end-user share because they manage complex genomic datasets and high volumes of molecular testing. Adoption among hospitals is also increasing as precision oncology becomes more widely incorporated into cancer care pathways.

Regional Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the global molecular tumor board solutions market. Regional growth is supported by established precision oncology programs, advanced genomic testing infrastructure, strong investment in clinical decision support technologies, and adoption across major cancer centers and integrated healthcare networks.

Europe is expected to maintain steady growth as precision medicine initiatives and genomic testing capabilities expand across key markets. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by a rising cancer burden, greater use of next-generation sequencing, and government-led precision medicine initiatives in China, Japan, and India.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as healthcare providers invest in digital health infrastructure, oncology services, genomic testing, and clinical data integration.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive assessment evaluates market participants based on software capabilities, AI engine sophistication, genomic platform integration, electronic health record connectivity, partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansion. Companies are strengthening their positions through acquisitions of specialized bioinformatics and analytics providers, as well as collaborations with pharmaceutical companies focused on clinical trial patient matching.

Key companies profiled include Roche (NAVIFY), Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Syapse, Inc., Tempus Labs, Inc., PierianDx, Qiagen N.V., Fabric Genomics, and GenomOncology, among others.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts for the molecular tumor board solutions market through 2036.

Assesses the impact of AI-driven genomic interpretation on precision oncology workflows.

Identifies growth opportunities across types, deployment modes, components, end users, and regions.

Reviews technology trends, regulatory developments, clinical integration requirements, and innovation pipelines.

Benchmarks leading companies according to product capabilities, partnerships, acquisitions, and competitive positioning. Supports investment planning, product development, market entry, partnership evaluation, and business expansion.

The report also addresses the clinical, technological, and regulatory factors influencing market development; the segments expected to achieve the strongest growth; and the regions presenting attractive commercial opportunities. Its findings provide actionable market intelligence for oncology informatics vendors, hospitals, cancer research institutes, investors, pharmaceutical companies, consultants, and other stakeholders developing long-term strategies within the precision oncology ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency Considered

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/KOL Interviews

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Segmental Analysis

3.2.1. Market Analysis, by Type

3.2.2. Market Analysis, by Component

3.2.3. Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

3.2.4. Market Analysis, by End User

3.2.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.3. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Advancing Precision Oncology through Automated MTB Orchestration

4.2.1.2. Rising Complexity of Genomic Data and Demand for Evidence-Based Interpretation

4.2.1.3. Favorable Reimbursement Policies and Value-Based Care Incentives

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Implementation Costs and Multi-Year ROI Cycles

4.2.2.2. Genomic Data Interoperability Challenges Across Fragmented IT Systems

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Advancing AI-Driven Genomic Interpretation and Predictive Risk Modeling

4.2.3.2. Expansion into Regional Oncology Networks and Telehealth Platforms

4.2.3.3. Integration of Real-World Evidence and Automated Clinical Trial Matching

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Managing Cybersecurity Risks in Centralized Genomic Hubs

4.2.4.2. Addressing Genomic Data Sovereignty and Privacy Regulations

4.2.4.3. Organizational Resistance to Workflow Modernization

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Evolution toward Holistic and AI-Powered Oncology Care Orchestration

4.2.5.2. Integration of Real-World Evidence for Personalized Therapeutic Planning

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. MTB Software and Platforms

5.3. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

5.4. Bioinformatics Services

6. Global Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market, by Component

6.1. Overview

6.2. Software

6.3. Services

7. Global Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1. Overview

7.2. Cloud-Based (SaaS) Deployment

7.3. On-Premises Deployment

8. Global Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market, by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Cancer Research Institutes

8.3. Specialized Oncology Centers

8.4. Hospitals and Academic Institutes

8.5. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9. Global Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market, by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. South Korea

9.4.5. Australia

9.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

9.6.1. GCC Countries

9.6.2. South Africa

9.6.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Strategic Developments

10.3. Market Share Analysis

10.4. Competitive Benchmarking

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Roche (NAVIFY)

11.2. Illumina, Inc.

11.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.4. Syapse, Inc.

11.5. Tempus AI, Inc.

11.6. PierianDx

11.7. QIAGEN N.V.

11.8. GenomOncology LLC

11.9. Foundation Medicine, Inc.

11.10. Guardant Health, Inc.

11.11. MolecularHealth GmbH

11.12. SOPHiA GENETICS SA

11.13. CureMatch, Inc.

11.14. Flatiron Health (Roche)

11.15. Caris Life Sciences

11.16. NantHealth, Inc.

11.17. OncoDNA SA

11.18. Oncompass Medicine Hungary Kft.

11.19. Variantyx Inc.

11.20. MedGenome Labs Ltd.

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900